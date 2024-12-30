Nigeria Must Diversify From Oil To Avoid Further Economic Crisis – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has said there is an urgent need for Nigeria to diversify the oil-dependent economy, warning that a further delay poses more challenges ahead for the country.

He made this call during the 14th Convocation Lecture of the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, on Monday.

Titled, ‘Beyond Oil: Exploring Alternative Revenue Potentials for Economic Growth and Sustainable Development in Nigeria,’ the speaker expressed his delight in being the convocation lecturer at the first Islamic-based private University in Nigeria.

He noted that the topic was apt, as he considered it “a great challenge to the consciousness of our political leaders, policymakers, technocrats, and academicians on the need for strategic thinking and urgent collective action.”

While stating that the topic “Speaks to one of the most pressing challenges confronting our nation,” he stressed, “It becomes evident that our over-reliance on oil revenue has left us vulnerable to global market fluctuations, environmental degradation, and economic instability.”

He listed the potential sectors for diversification in Nigeria as including agriculture, mining, manufacturing/industrialisation, ICT/digital economy, and creative industries/tourism.

According to him, oil dependency has led to several economic, environmental, and strategic challenges. Economically, he said Nigeria faces significant volatility due to fluctuations in global oil prices.

“It is imperative that we chart a new course for economic transformation. This requires deliberate efforts to unlock the potential of other sectors, such as agriculture, solid minerals, technology, and the creative industries. Achieving this transformation will secure Nigeria’s economic future and address poverty, inequality, and unemployment—critical barriers to sustainable development,” he said.

The speaker said Nigeria faces the strategic challenge of adapting to the global transition towards renewable energy sources.

“As the world moves to reduce carbon emissions and adopt cleaner energy technologies, the demand for fossil fuels is expected to decline. This transition poses a long-term risk to Nigeria’s oil revenues and economic stability.

“Without a robust strategy for economic diversification, Nigeria may struggle to remain competitive in a changing global energy market. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated efforts to enhance economic resilience, protect the environment, and position Nigeria for sustainable growth in a low-carbon future,” he stated.

Recognising these challenges, Speaker Abbas equally noted that Nigeria has pursued economic diversification for over 30 years to reduce its dependence on oil revenues.

“Despite these efforts, Nigeria’s economy remains highly reliant on oil,” the Speaker, however, stated.

Speaker Abbas pointed out that economic diversification is vital for stability, job creation, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio of 34.6 per cent necessitates prudent resource management. Investing in non-oil sectors can stimulate economic resilience and reduce dependence on volatile oil markets,” he stated.

