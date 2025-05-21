Nigeria Must Boost Crude Oil Production – Lokpobiri

Share

Minister of States for Mineral Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to boost crude oil production to stabilize the country’s oil reserves, enhance energy security, and promote indigenous capacity development.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Wednesday at the 2025 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), themed “Driving Investment and Production Growth: Shaping a Sustainable Future for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry Through Indigenous Capacity Development”, Lokpobiri said the event aligns with the federal government’s local content mandate.

He said increasing oil production would strengthen national expertise, drive innovation, and ensure that indigenous enterprises thrive—critical elements for the sector’s sustainable growth.

“This year’s NOGOF is a call to action for Nigeria’s future. We must be guided by President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is committed to transforming the entire oil and gas sector,” he said.

According to him, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has laid a solid foundation for reform, and the ministry is now focused on enhancing the regulatory framework and operational strategy to attract investment and drive local participation.

“Our regulatory framework under the PIA will bring about significant changes. I am pleased with how the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has evolved—from enforcing compliance to promoting industrialization and enterprise development,” Lokpobiri noted.

He praised indigenous companies for setting global standards and highlighted the NCDMB’s partnership with the Bank of Industry, which has provided funding at single-digit interest rates to local oil and gas players.

Speaking on the Project 100+ initiative, Lokpobiri said the ministry, in collaboration with the NCDMB, is supporting 100 indigenous companies to become African champions.

“NOGOF is more than a fair; it’s a national platform for catalytic investments. We must move beyond conversations and take bold steps toward implementation,” he urged.

He called on stakeholders to use the fair to spark investment decisions that would shape Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for decades, adding that the youth and local entrepreneurs have a pivotal role to play.

“Our youths are no longer the leaders of tomorrow—they are the leaders of now. What you do today will determine your future. At NCDMB, we are fostering inclusive growth, and there is space for every aspiring engineer or entrepreneur in this industry,” he said.

He also pledged the ministry’s commitment to creating opportunities in the sector that will generate wealth, ensure economic growth, and position Nigeria as the true giant of Africa.

In his remarks, Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who represented Governor Douye Diri, called for an assessment of progress made since the last edition of NOGOF.

“We should be reviewing what we’ve done so far, evaluating achievements from 2023 to determine whether a new course is needed,” he said.

Ewhrudjakpo criticized certain provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act, describing them as unfair to oil-producing states like Bayelsa.

“The PIA was enacted without properly involving the states. It gives us responsibilities without corresponding authority. Communities lack the structured capacity to manage the funds allocated under the Act, leaving state governments to resolve the resulting conflicts,” he noted.

He called on the National Assembly to amend the Act to include state governments in its implementation framework.

He also expressed disappointment over the recent divestments by international oil companies (IOCs), stating that Bayelsa received no equity from assets it hosted for over 70 years.

“We made efforts to secure shares from the Shell and Agip divestments, but none were allocated to Bayelsa. That’s not acceptable,” he said.

He further urged for expansion of local content beyond infrastructure to include human capacity development.

“There are trainings ongoing, but we must ensure they are relevant to the needs of the industry. We must focus on prospective, not retrospective, capacity development,” he added.

Earlier, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, urged engineers to register with COREN to fully benefit from local content opportunities.

He emphasized the importance of local capacity, innovation, and inclusive partnerships in shaping the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“As the global energy landscape evolves, Nigeria must position itself as a prime investment destination and a beacon of sustainable development powered by local content,” Ogbe said.

