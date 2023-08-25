Nigeria Muslims Urged To Unite For Mutual Benefit

Nigeria Muslims have been admonished to unite and other Islamic organization in line with Allah’s directives in the Holy Qur’an. This was made known over the weekend by the Chief Imam, University of Lagos ,Prof. Ismail Musa during the election of Jama-at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria where Engr. Ashim Adebowale Oyekan was elected as the new president to run the affairs of the faith-based organisation for the next three years.

Speaking on the theme at the lecture 2 day conference, the Chief Imam, University of Lagos Muslim Community, UMC, Prof. Ismail Musa called for unity among Muslims and other various Islamic organisations in Nigeria. According to Prof. Musa, Muslims do not want to associate and partner with one another in educational systems in Nigeria. Everyone wants to stand on their own. This isn’t good for Islam.

Hence, there is the need for Muslims and other Islamic organisations to unite in line with Allah’s directives in the Holy Qur’an. He also advised Muslims to imbibe the Islamic principles of brotherhood, saying it will enhance the strength of Muslims and Islam in Nigeria. One of the areas he emphasized the need for collaboration among Islamic organisations is the provision of qualitative educational services for Nigerian Muslims across all levels, particularly at the university level.

“The Muslim-Muslim ticket during the 2023 Presidential election in our country has shown how much we can come together and achieve a set goals” he noted. Meanwhile, Engr. Oyekan was announced as the president on Sunday, August 20 at the formal closing ceremony of the three- day 11th Triennial Delegates Conference at the organisation’s Mosque Hall, Magodo GRA phase II, Lagos.

The event which began on Friday, August 18 with the theme; “Muslims and the Culture of Diversity and Disunity: Challenges and the way forward” featured special Jum’ah service, lecture and election of new members of the National Executive Council. In his acceptance speech, Engr. Oyekan said he and other members of the newly elected National Executive Council (NEC) would be forthright in the tasks ahead, consolidating the gains made by the Islamic organisation.

Engineer Oyekan was a former Commissioner of Environment and Physical Planning and Agriculture, Co-operative and Rural Development in Lagos State, between 1992-1993. He was appointed Acting Group Chairman, LASACO Assurance Plc and has served on the board of directors of many reputable organisations in Nigeria. While the outgone president- Arc.

Taofeek Agbaja, in his welcome address, stated that his administration’s first mandate which started on March 22nd, 2015 was renewed at the 10th Triennial Delegates Conference on March 10th, 2018. He highlighted some of the achievements recorded by his administration which include; the development of the Jamaat’s (organisation) properties, increased welfare scheme for members and dedicated focus for the upliftment of the organisation.

He noted that Jama-at-ul Islamiyya of Nigeria is witnessing qualitative improvement in terms of financial base and expansion of its numerous projects, urging the new administration to surpass their accomplishments. In attendance at the lecture were Justice Habeeb Abiru of the Court of Appeal; Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi, Chairman Lagos Muslim Community; Mrs. Halimat Oluwayemisi Busari, Senior Adviser, Govt. Relations, Honeywell Groups and other prominent Nigerians.