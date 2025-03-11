Nigeria Moving In Right Direction, Presidency Replies Catholic Bishops

Share

The Presidency has said that Nigeria under the administration of President Bola Tinubu has been consistent in her trajectory in the right direction.

Responding to the gloomy picture of the economy, youth unemployment, insecurity, corruption and other societal ills highlighted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference by her President, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru, recently, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Bayo Onanuga said “President Bola Tinubu deeply appreciates the constant interventions of the Catholic Bishops in matters of governance in our country.

The Conference of Catholic Bishops’ patriotic fervour and commitment to national unity, peace, and stability are unassailable and deeply valued and respected by the government.

“While some of the governance challenges in the areas highlighted by the Bishops remain, it is important to state categorically that our country has made tremendous progress in all areas since President Tinubu assumed office about 22 months ago.

“In terms of insecurity, Nigeria is more secure today than it was in 2023, thanks to our military and other security agencies and the strong leadership provided by President Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief.

“In the last two years, over 8000 criminals – bandits, armed robbers, Boko Haram terrorists, and kidnappers – have been eliminated, and over 10,000 Nigerians – primarily women and children have been rescued from their abductors.

As a result of improved security in our communities, especially in the North-West and the North-East, farmers have returned to their farms, and our country has seen increased food production, which is currently driving down prices of essential commodities. Farmers in Kaduna, Kebbi and Jigawa are eloquent testimonies of the improved security ambience.

Similarly, farmers growing cash crops in many parts of the country are experiencing a new life of boom and prosperity. “On the economy, Tinubu’s administration has stabilised the economy from the precarious situation it inherited on assumption of office.

Our balance of trade has improved, foreign reserves are in a stronger position, inflation has moderated, our currency is gaining strength against convertible currencies, local refining capacity has tremendously increased on the back of Dangote Refinery and NNPC Ltd. Refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri, going on stream.

“Realising the importance of youth to national development and economic growth, President Tinubu’s administration has designed programmes that will catalyse youth employment, enhance their capability, and harness their ingenuity, creativity, and talents for better productivity.

“Last week, Chatham House, a United Kingdom International Affairs policy think tank, praised President Tinubu’s team’s economic management.

In an article, Chatham House said Nigeria’s economy had been most competitive under President Tinubu in 25 years due to his reforms. “While we agree that many Nigerians still face difficulties, we remain convinced that the government is making the right decisions to lead to a better and more prosperous country.

President Tinubu and his team will continue to work very hard on behalf of our compatriots to deliver the promise of a greater and stronger Nigeria. The Tinubu administration is optimistic about the future and the ongoing positive changes.”

