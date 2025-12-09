Nigeria Moves Toward T+1 Settlement As SEC Unveils Broad Market Reforms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a series of wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening market efficiency, deepening investor confidence, and accelerating the digital transformation of Nigeria’s capital market.

SEC Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, unveiled the initiatives during the second Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting for 2025, where he also confirmed Nigeria’s move toward a T+1, and eventually T+0 settlement cycle.

In his address, Agama noted that the transition from T+3 to T+2 settlement for equities, implemented on November 28, marked a major milestone for the Nigerian capital market and aligned it more closely with global best practice.

He explained that shorter settlement cycles will enhance liquidity, reduce counterparty risk, and accelerate capital reinvestment. The reform now applies across the Nigerian Exchange, NASD OTC Securities Exchange, and Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange.

The SEC DG outlined broader market developments since the last CMC meeting in May, including the upgrade of Nigeria’s sovereign credit rating and the country’s removal from the FATF grey list.

He said these achievements have boosted investor confidence and improved prospects for capital inflows. Inflation has also moderated, with the headline rate easing to 16.05 per cent year-on-year in October, the lowest level since March 2025.

Agama reported strong capital-raising activities between April and October, with significant transactions approved across debt, equity, and commercial paper markets. Notable programmes include the N500 billion Climate Funding SPV and the N200bn Elektron Finance bond, reflecting growing investor interest in infrastructure and sustainable finance.

The commercial paper market remained active, with over N753 billion issued across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and agriculture. He said these figures demonstrate sustained confidence in the market’s regulatory framework.