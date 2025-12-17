Though the narrow loss to Egypt still stings, the Super Eagles are turning their attention to the bigger challenge: the kickoff of African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Morocco.

Nigeria fell 2-1 to the Pharaohs in an international friendly at Cairo Stadium on Tuesday night. The match served as the final warm-up for both teams ahead of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025), which kicks off this Sunday.

It was a night of experimentation and learning for head coach Eric Chelle, who deployed an unfamiliar formation for Nigeria for the first time during his tenure a three-at-the-back system.

The Super Eagles started strongly, controlling possession and showing balance in the early exchanges, but the hosts gradually grew into the game with sharp counterattacks.

Egypt’s persistence paid off midway through the first half when they broke the deadlock, exploiting a lapse in Nigeria’s defense as Zaidu Sanusi was caught flat-footed.

Nigeria responded with composure and determination, probing for an equalizer and creating chances through set pieces, including throw-ins and corners.

Just before halftime, their efforts were rewarded. Sanusi, who had been at fault for Egypt’s opener, delivered a precise low ball from the right. The Egyptian goalkeeper failed to deal with it, allowing stand-in captain Chidozie Awaziem to calmly head the ball home, leveling the score at 1-1 heading into the break.

Chelle made adjustments at the start of the second half, switching to a more traditional four-at-the-back formation and bringing on goalkeeper Amas Obasogie in place of Stanley Nwabali.

The change proved costly as Obasogie made a glaring error, allowing Egypt to score and regain the lead early in the second half. The goal appeared offside, but the referee’s decision stood despite Nigeria’s protests.

Frustration mounted for Chelle, who was booked for his animated reactions on the touchline, particularly after another contentious moment—a potential penalty was ignored when an Egypt defender handled the ball from a set piece.

Egypt managed their lead more effectively in the latter stages, denying Nigeria a second equalizer despite repeated pressure.

With the friendly concluded, the Super Eagles now turn their focus fully to AFCON 2025. According to the NFF, the team will fly from Cairo to Fes on Thursday aboard a chartered flight, where they will base themselves for Group C matches.

Nigeria opens the tournament against Tanzania, followed by a clash with North African side Tunisia, and finishes the group stage against Uganda.

While the defeat to Egypt raises questions about Nigeria’s readiness, it doesn’t necessarily signal alarm. The real test begins with the tournament itself, and with Morocco as the host, the squad must move past this setback and concentrate on the ultimate goal: surviving the group stage.