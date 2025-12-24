Nigeria Mourns As Authur Mbanefo Passes On 95

The Mbanefo family has formally announced the transition to glory of their beloved patriarch, Chief Arthur Christopher Izuegbunam Mbanefo, the Odu-Osodi III of Onitsha and Oluwo Adimula of Ife, who passed away this December.

Born in June 1930, the distinguished statesman and diplomat lived a life of extraordinary service that spanned over nine decades, leaving an indelible mark on the history of Nigeria and the international community.

Mbanefo was a towering figure in Nigerian diplomacy, finance and traditional leadership. He was 95.

A man of unimpeachable integrity and a brilliant mind, Chief Mbanefo was a central figure in Nigeria’s diplomatic and professional evolution.

He served with great distinction as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and held the influential position of Chairman of the Group of 77.

His expertise in finance and governance was equally profound, as evidenced by his tenure as a past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria (ICAN) and his leadership of the Commission on State Creation.

His commitment to the development of the Nigerian mind was reflected in his service as Pro-Chancellor for three of the nation’s most prestigious academic institutions: the University of Lagos, the University of Ife and Ahmadu Bello University.

This passion for progress extended into his philanthropic work, most notably through the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre at the University of Lagos, which continues to provide vital resources to the academic community.

In recognition of his selfless contributions, Chief Mbanefo was a recipient of the national honours of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) and Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

His global impact was further honoured by the governments of Italy and Brazil. Despite his high titles and international acclaim, he was known for a heart of peace, often reminding those around him to let no darkness dwell within, with the words: “Let there be no darkness in your heart.”

The statement, issued by Nwakibie Victor Chieka Mbanefo on behalf of the family, expressed profound gratitude for a life well-lived and noted that funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

As Nigeria bids farewell to the Odu-Osodi III, he is remembered not only as a brilliant professional and traditional leader but as a man whose soul has found perfect rest.