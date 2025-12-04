Nigeria Missing As Pope Leo Reveals African Countries To Visit

It appears that Nigeria may not be high on the immediate travel plans of Pope Leo XIV after the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, announced that his next international trip may be to Africa, as he expressed a personal desire to visit Algeria in 2026.

The pontiff made the announcement during a press conference aboard on his return from his inaugural six-day international trip, which included visits to Turkey and Lebanon (November 27 to December 2, 2025).

“I hope to make a trip to Africa, which could be my next trip. Personally, I hope to go to Algeria to visit the places from the life of Saint Augustine,” Pope Leo XIV said.

The 70-year-old pontiff, who was elected Pope in May 2025 and belongs to the Augustinian Order, stressed the theological and political significance of visiting Algeria.

He said: “The figure of Saint Augustine plays an important role as a bridge because in Algeria he is highly respected as a son of the nation.”

The Vatican expects such a visit would allow the head of the Catholic Church to continue fostering dialogue and bridgebuilding between the Christian and Muslim worlds. According to the Vatican, a potential voyage to Africa could also include visits to: Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.