Nigeria Misses Out On CAF Executive Committee Seats

Nigeria will not be represented on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee for the next four years following the outcome of its Executive Committee meeting held in Accra, Ghana, last Saturday.

There were high hopes that CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, would co-opt former FIFA member, Nigerian Mr. Amaju Pinnick who many believed would be compensated after losing his seat last month FIFA seat last month but instead, Motsepe co-opted the President of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), Mr. Yacine Idriss Diallo as Executive Committee member.

Nigerians can only serve the vacant positions body’s several key committees to be named later in the year. New five appointments were however made with the announcement of Vice Presidents in its Executive Committee meeting last Saturday.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe chaired the meeting and announced the newly elected Vice Presidents. Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa of Morocco will serve as the First Vice President, while Mr. Kurt Okraku of Ghana has been appointed Second Vice President. Mr. Pierre-Alain Mounguengui of Gabon will take on the role of Third Vice President, and Ms. Bestine Kazadi Dita.

