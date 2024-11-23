Nigeria Misses Out as UN Tourism Unveils 55 Rural Communities for Best Tourism Villages 2024

Share

Nigeria misses out on the UN Tourism Best Tourism Village 2024 award, as 55 countries were unveiled by the global tourism body, with Egypt and Uganda as the only two African countries on the list. The selected 55 communities are adjudged to have played significant roles in sustainable tourism and community development.

Nigeria applied for the competitive event for the first time in its four-year existence with entry submitted by Travel Essentials, a destination management company, with a travel agency subsidiary, by Hilary Edet, one of Nigeria’s leading tourism operators.

Nigeria’s entry was on Ekeya community, a tropical community in the hinterland of Akwa Ibom State. Ekeya has seven prominent family lineage – Ekpene Ekim, Nung Ukana, Anua, Idib Enin, Ufok Esuk, Obot Iwang and Esuk Iwang, all predominantly farmers and fishermen.

Now in its fourth edition, the 55 villages from all regions were chosen from over 260 applications received from more than 60 UN Tourism Member States. Another 20 villages were chosen to join the Upgrade Programme.

Speaking on this development, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, stated, “Tourism is a vital tool for inclusion, empowering rural communities to protect and value their rich cultural heritage while driving sustainable development.’’

“The Best Tourism Villages initiative not only recognises the remarkable achievements of these villages but also highlights the transformative power of tourism. By leveraging their unique assets, these communities can foster economic growth, promote local traditions, and enhance the quality of life for their residents.

‘‘We celebrate the villages that have embraced tourism as a pathway to empowerment and community well-being, demonstrating that sustainable practices can lead to a brighter future for all.”

The Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism initiative was launched in 2021 to advance tourism’s role in rural areas, preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local values, and culinary traditions.

The Best Tourism Villages (BTV) Network grows every year, and with the announcement of its 75 new members, 254 villages are now part of the largest community of rural destinations in the world.

The Best Tourism Villages initiative is part of the UN Tourism for Rural Development Programme. The programme works to foster development and inclusion in rural areas, combat depopulation, advance innovation and value chain integration through tourism, and encourage sustainable practices.

As in previous editions, the villages were evaluated under nine key areas: Cultural and Natural Resources; Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources; Economic Sustainability; Social Sustainability; Environmental Sustainability; Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration; Governance and Prioritisation of Tourism; Infrastructure and Connectivity; and Health, Safety, and Security.

The initiative comprises three pillars: Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism: Recognises outstanding rural tourism destinations with accredited cultural and natural assets, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism Upgrade Programme: Supports villages on their journey to meet recognition criteria, helping them improve in areas identified as weakness during evaluation.

The Best Tourism Villages Network: A space for exchanging experiences and good practices, learning, and opportunities among its members, and it is open to contributions from experts and public and private sector partners engaged in the promotion of tourism as a driver for rural development.

Egypt had two communities listed; Abu Ghosoun and Gharb Suhayl while Uganda had Ruboni. Other countries with rural communities listed include; Italy, Argentina, Peru, China, Ecuador, Japan, Guatemala, Portugal, Switzerland, and Austria

The call for submissions for the fifth edition will take place in early 2025, opening a new opportunity for rural destinations to share their inspiring initiatives and get global recognition as rural development champions.

