Nigeria Media Plays Vital Role In Nigeria’s Democracy Survival – Kebbi Govt

The Kebbi State Government has commended the Nigerian Media, especially the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), for their vital role in moulding, nurturing the nation’s democracy and its survival.

The Chief of Staff to Kebbi State Governor, Barrister Attahiru Maccido and Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu, stated this during the maiden lecture organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ, Kebbi State Council, titled ” Media, Democracy and Good Governance”, in collaboration with the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment and Orientation, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali.

Maccido, who is the Chairman of the occasion, in his remark, described the media as the fourth estate of the Realm, stressed that they have been enforcing governments to discharge their duties according to the country’s constitution.

According to him, the media has a role in protecting democracy. “It is your determination of this protection that makes democracy strive. There is no arm of government that plays such a vital role as the media.

He lauded the Nigerian Media for disseminating accurate information across the country, saying, “It is now being stressed in many quarters that the media could create war and stop the war”.

The Chief Host of the occasion, Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu Birnin Kebbi, who commended the leadership of the Chapel for organising the lecture, assured them that the state Government would continue to work cordially with the journalists in the state.

He explained that the State Government, under the leadership of Comrade Nasir Idris, has continued to discharge his campaign promises to the citizens of the State.

“We are all living witnesses to what the Governor have done in the last two years. The media, especially Correspondent’s Chapel, have been part and parcel of the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment and Orientation, Ibrahim Abubakar Jombali, who sponsored the Lecture, described the Correspondent’s Chapel members as the strong pillars of any successful government.

He assured the leadership of the Chapel of the maximum support of the Kebbi Government to enable them to excel in discharging their constitutional duties.

In his remark, Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, noted that the Media organisations and Journalists should be fair to the current administration, stressed that Governor Nasir Idris is determined to ensure there is peace in the state and put an end to insecurity.

Earlier, the Chairman Correspondent’s Chapel, Kabir Amiru Wurma, explained that the choice of the topic was deliberate to articulate the successes of the present administration in the State.

“There is no doubt that His Excellency, Comrade Nasir Idris, has written his name in gold as far as the history of Kebbi is concerned. We are happy to operate in a state where the only Teacher-Governor is in the corridor of power. We have the conviction that Kaura has demonstrated a sense of good leadership in the last two years.

In his lecture, the Guest Speaker, Dr Abdullahi Sani, Department of European Languages and Literary Studies, Federal University of Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), who spoke on Media, Democracy and Good Governance, stated that the media, including traditional outlets, are indispensable to democratic consolidation and the promotion of good governance in Nigeria.

“Through agenda setting, watchdog reporting, civic education and facilitating national dialogue, media institutions shape political outcomes and increase institutional accountability.

“Social media has broadened participation and accelerated information flows, yet it has also introduced risks that require policy attention. Strengthening legal protection for press freedom, enhancing professional capacity and promoting digital literacy are necessary steps for ensuring that media continue to support democracy and good governance in Nigeria “.