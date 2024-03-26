Nigeria Media Most Vibrant In Africa, Says Dakuku Peterside

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, yesterday said that the Nigeria media remains one of the most vibrant in Africa.

Peterside made the assertion at the presentation of “Anything and Everything Journalism” and “My Story of Many Colours,” written by the publisher of Yes International Magazine, Mr Azuh Arinze, in Lagos. Peterside said the impression that journalism was all about ‘brown envelopes’ was a mere misconception about the profession.

“I will say Nigeria media is one of the most vibrant in Africa. “However, we also know that in Nigeria today, we are also dealing with the issue of fake news, non-factual reporting and improperly trained journalists who coexist with thoroughbred professionals. “Now, what we should reemphasis is ethical re-orientation among our journalists.”