Nigeria May Exit FATF Dirty-Money List Today

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) may remove Nigeria and South Africa from its dirty-money-“grey” list at the end of its two day plenary meeting today, October 24, 2025, according to agency reports.

The Paris-based FATF, which oversees global measures against money laundering and terrorist financing, added both countries to the grey list in February 2023 after noting deficiencies in their systems for addressing illicit financial flows.

In September, Bloomberg reported that Nigeria and South Africa could be removed from the grey list as early as this month, a move expected to strengthen investor confidence in Africa’s two largest economies.

The news agency reported at the time that on-site inspections were recently conducted in Nigeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Mozambique, with assessors noting substantial progress that was likely to pave the way for all four countries to potentially be delisted on October 24, during FATF’s plenary session in Paris.

Although the final decision requires consensus among FATF’s 39 members, including the United States, United Kingdom, European Commission, China, Japan, and India, analysts say removing Nigeria and South Africa would send a powerful signal to global investors.

Indeed, as investors awaited the news of South Africa’s possible exit from the list on Thursday, the rand edged up after losing ground over the past couple of days. The commodity-backed currency fell on Wednesday following a correction in precious metal prices such as gold, which extended its losses as traders booked profits ahead of U.S. inflation data due on Friday.

An uptick in domestic inflation to 3.4 per cent in September from 3.3% in August slightly added to the rand’s weakness. But analysts said it will get a boost over the medium to long-term if South Africa is removed from the global anti-money laundering watchdog FATF’s “grey” list of countries under increased scrutiny.

New Telegraph reports that in March this year, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, announced that Nigeria has taken a significant leap towards strengthening its financial integrity as it intensifies efforts to exit the FATF grey list by Q2 2025.

The Minister, who pledged the government’s commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s removal from the grey list, emphasised that the country was working tirelessly to address the remaining deficiencies in its AML/CFT regime. Dr. Uzoka-Anite disclosed that the Federal Government had directed all relevant agencies to take immediate and decisive action to meet the FATF’s requirements.

“We recognize the importance of exiting the grey list, not only for our national interest but also for the global community’s confidence in our financial systems. All hands must therefore be on deck to ensure the realization of these objectives,” the Minister said at the time.

She explained that Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its AML/CFT regime were aimed at demonstrating the country’s dedication to upholding international standards, stating that the country was committed to implementing the necessary reforms to safeguard Nigeria’s financial integrity and foster global confidence in its economy.