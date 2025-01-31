Nigeria May Descend Into One-Party State, CNPP Warns

Share

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has warned that Nigeria may descend into a one-party state if the opposition remains uncoordinated and self-serving. In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, CNPP said lack of unity and focus among the opposition parties portends danger to the democratic process and the future of Nigeria.

The group, particularly expressed concerns over the current state of the opposition parties in Nigeria, warning that with the 2027 general election fast approaching, an opposition in disarray will be no match for President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

It said: “The opposition parties are currently working at cross-purposes, scheming to undo each other ahead of the 2027 presidential election. This lack of unity and focus is detrimental to the democratic process and the future of Nigeria.”

The CNPP called for a rotational presidency, where each of the six geopolitical zones must produce the president in a constitutionally enshrined turn between the northern and southern parts of Nigeria. This system, according to the CNPP, will ensure fair representation and stability in the West African country’s leadership.

“The opposition that can win the 2027 presidential election against the incumbent president must be united, strong, focused, purposeful, and daring,” Comrade Ezema emphasized. “They must demonstrate a stronger commitment to prosecuting their agenda than the APC and its allies did in 2014.”

The CNPP further warned that a divided opposition will hand over the presidency to the APC on a platter. “The APC is a very hard nut for the opposition to crack at the 2027 presidential election. Unity is not just desirable; it is essential,” Comrade Ezema added.

The CNPP called on all opposition parties to set aside their differences and work together towards a common goal. The future of Nigeria’s democracy depends on a strong and united opposition at every point in the electoral process.

While commending President Tinubu’s New Year message, the CNPP advised him to back his words with actions to win the hearts and support of Nigerians. “Words alone are not enough.

The President must take concrete steps to address the pressing issues facing the nation,” Comrade Ezema said. Meanwhile, the CNPP expressed mixed feelings regarding President Tinubu’s recent financial disclosure during his maiden Presidential Media Chat in Lagos that his administration has met its financial obligations without resorting to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for funding. The group observed that while this statement appears positive, it raises several critical questions that demand “immediate and transparent answers.”

During the media chat, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to believe in his government, stating that the administration, which is “just 18 months” old, is on the right path and marks “a glorious dawn” for Nigeria.

He confidently declared, “Push me to my brag mode, in the last three months, I’ve not taken a penny from NNPC before I meet my other obligations. To me, that is excellent.”

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria noted in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, that the “CNPP acknowledges the President’s efforts to manage the nation’s finances but is deeply concerned about the lack of clarity surrounding this development.” Specifically, the CNPP questioned why the President has been borrowing to finance the 2024 budget when there is revenue from crude oil with NNPCL.

The CNPP argued that “it does not make any business sense to resort to borrowing, especially given Nigeria’s increasing debt profile, when oil revenues are reportedly left in the coffers of NNPCL.

This concern is particularly troubling at a time when Nigerians are suffering from severe hunger and struggling to access basic necessities, with some even dying in their quest to access free food provided by spirited individuals.”

The CNPP demanded a detailed explanation from President Tinubu on this matter, urging the President to clarify why he prefers borrowing over utilizing available oil revenues. Furthermore, the CNPP insisted that the Tinubu administration “come clean on the earlier revelation that Nigeria’s crude oil has been sold in advance.

The details of this transaction, including the duration of the crude oil sales and the terms of the agreement with the buyers, must be disclosed to the public”, the CNPP stated. According to the CNPP, “Nigerians deserve to know the full extent of these financial decisions to appreciate the President’s efforts towards economic recovery, stability, and growth as the country approaches the year 2025.

Transparency and accountability are paramount in ensuring that the government’s actions align with the best interests of the Nigerian people.” The CNPP, therefore, called on President Tinubu to “provide comprehensive information on these critical issues. Only through such transparency can the administration build the trust and confidence of the Nigerian populace.”

