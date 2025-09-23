Nigeria Maritime Golf Challenge: Organisers Promise Better Event In 2026

The organisers of the recently concluded Nigeria Maritime Golf Challenge have assured Nigerians and golf enthusiasts that the tournament will return in 2026 following the successful completion of its inaugural edition, which took place at the Ikoyi Club Golf Section on September 25, 2025.

Isichei Osamgbi, the chair- man of the organising commit- tee and Executive Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Nigeria Mari- time Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), expressed enthusiasm about the event’s reception, stating that they plan to make it even bigger in 2026.

“From all indications, it is clear that people have embraced this tournament,” he said. “We initially expected to have around 72 golfers, but we ended up with over 100 participants in the first edition.

Despite the rain on the day of the tournament, everyone waited for over two hours before the game started. This demonstrates the commitment of the players, and in the end, we had over 80 players participating, exceeding our target number.”