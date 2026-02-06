Nigeria Making Progress Under APC –Mamora

Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora is a former Minister of Science. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on late President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies and governance under the All Progressives Congress (APC), ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Talking about the late President Muhammadu Buhari, his supporters say his strength was his personal integrity and discipline, while critics argue that this flies out of the window when viewed against the background that his associates and appointees may have abused office with or without his knowledge. What is your reaction to this?

I think the first thing to say is that there is no human being that is perfect. We all have our imperfections one way or the other. Secondly, yes, the issues you’ve mentioned regarding some of the ministers that served under President Buhari have ongoing cases as it were. So, it will be premature to start pontificating or drawing conclusions without allowing the whole process to go through.

But having said that, one thing that is clear about late President Buhari is the fact that part of his leadership style is that once he brings you on board to work with him, he gives you all the latitude based on trust. But if somehow along the line there is a misstep or something, then you are on your own and he will allow due process to take its course. He will not micromanage you in terms of an assignment that has been given to you.

And of course, except when you have issues. Of course, you can go back to him to explain why probably you were unable to achieve and then he will see how best to assist. But he will leave you to do what he has brought you up to do within the context of the assignment, using your own judgment and staying within the confines of law and due process.

Buhari was very conservative in his ways. In fact, some critics have even gone as far as to say that he was quite slow in how he approached matters. Do you think that this had an impact on Nigeria’s recovery, and how?

Yes, that’s one of the things that critics would say in terms of being slow. And I think Buhari himself once said it, that when he was a military head of state, he was used to doing things with immediate effect and automatic alacrity, or that kind of phrase then.

But over the years, he had learned to now do things differently. So, no doubt, he was a bit more courteous in his approach, as opposed to when he was a military head of state, because military rule is by decrees and limited approach in terms of consensus building, in terms of discussion and issues. But he had to do that in a civilian administration.

When you reflect on Buhari’s tenure, would you say lessons have been learnt in terms of the emerging challenges of governance?

The truth is that an eight-year period of governance or presidency of an individual is so small in the life of a nation. Again, the truth is that democracy itself tends to be slow, especially in the kind of setting that we are.

There are too many factors, religious considerations, ethnic, the dichotomies, North, South, East, West, and all that. And for you to make a success of your assignment as a president of the country; you need to be careful; you need to think over issues one way or the other.

There’s still no guarantee that you will not make mistakes no matter what you do. But having said that, I want to believe that to a large extent, the lessons are there, which subsequent administration would have learnt. And don’t forget, the president of a country has access to information that no other person would do.

Again, you also have to consider the quality of the advisers, which will determine the quality of advice at any given point in time. But all said and done, I think it’s still a learning process. Democracy itself is a process, it’s not a destination. And that’s why it keeps self-refining as time moves on.

You have been very active in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Can you help us share what the ideology of the party is, and how that translates in practice and decision-making?

The APC as a party, particularly under this administration, has as its catchphrase – Renewed Hope – which tells you that there are things that we’re looking forward to in terms of better life, which is all-encompassing, whether in the area of health, in the area of education, in the area of social investment, in the area of infrastructure, just name it.

Yes, we might not have done things that will really excite the people in terms of their hope and anticipation, but that notwithstanding, we are now at a point where we try to redo things in a better manner to achieve the set objectives. But again, the challenges will always be there. We’re battling with insurgency, which is assuming a different dimension, and which will definitely affect even some of the things that you already have on ground.

So, at the end of the day, I think what is important is that definitely we are making progress. It may not be as fast as people expect. I mean, within the limits of expectations of the people, but definitely we are making progress, it’s steady and I want to believe that Nigerians will still give APC a chance. Recall that the present administration is just less than three years in office. So, we need to rejig our programmes, so that we will, at the end of the day, get the people to understand what we are trying to do.

You speak about things that could have been done better. In hindsight, what would you say was one of those very big missed opportunities from Buhari’s time that could be done better?

One of the things which is probably very fundamental, going by the constitution, is that security and welfare are the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy, that security and welfare shall be the primary purpose of government.

I think one of the things I believe we probably could have done better is the area of security and how we handle insurgency, militancy and all that. I also think we should have handled it better, and I believe that that process is being followed right now. That is to do things differently to ensure that we really give it all that it takes to make the country better for all.

One major policy shift between your administration under the leadership of President Buhari and this current administration is that of removal of fuel subsidy. It looks like your administration shifted the buck considering its stance on removal of fuel subsidy. How would you describe this policy shift?

The truth is that as at the time this present administration came on board, the subsidy issue was already being faded out because it wasn’t in the last budget of the Buhari administration. So, the present administration coming in did what should be done or what the administration felt should be done in the circumstance.

And every one of the candidates in the last presidential election keyed into that policy of removal of fuel subsidy. It couldn’t have gone beyond its constitutionally allowed period, but the issue is that it was already on its way out but it was just implementation that the present administration on the heels of the last administration had to put in place.

And I think it was in order. But of course, what people are saying generally is that enough cushion ought to have been provided before getting it removed.

Often in Nigeria, we see that presidents rely on an inner circle to govern, and sometimes that detaches them from reality. That happened under Buhari and seems to be happening under the current president. What advice will you give to the President today on that front?

There is no way to some extent a president or any leader won’t have what you can call the kitchen cabinet or inner caucus. There’s no way it won’t happen. But the question is: To what extent does it really affect the overall system of governance?

Again, who at the end of the day is the president or a leader listening to? That’s why I mentioned the quality of advisers, which will also determine largely the quality of advice. So, it’s a function of who the president or the leader feels will be in the best position to advice and on what issue.

But at the end of the day, the goal is still the same, which is better life for the people, because that is the fundamental thing. And I believe that he who feels it knows it. So, I think Mr. President, at a given point in time, is in the best position to choose whom he will feel comfortable to work with.