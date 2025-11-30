Nigeria Making Progress On Security Over Tinubu’s Bold Actions – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has stated that Nigeria is recording steady progress in tackling insecurity due to the bold policy decisions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the bravery of the Armed Forces, and the resilience of the Nigerian people.

Speaking on Sunday during the Renewed Hope Empowerment Programme in Zaria, Kaduna State, Abbas said empowerment remains a critical pillar of national security because strong communities leave little room for criminality.

“When farmers have the tools they need, production rises. When young people have livelihoods, they turn away from violence. When women gain financial strength, families become stable. Today’s distribution is part of our answer to a national challenge. It is our local contribution to the wider effort to secure this country,” he said.

The two-day empowerment programme began on Saturday with the groundbreaking of major education-focused projects.

On Sunday, the Speaker distributed a wide range of empowerment items to farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs, and communities. These include 50 tractors, 92 combine threshers, 4,000 solar-powered water pumping machines, 1,920 grinding machines, 450 petrol-powered water pumps, 1,500 fertiliser applicators, 1,500 knapsack sprayers, 1,700 deep freezers, and 1,400 industrial sewing machines.

In addition, 25 SUVs were donated to traditional rulers in recognition of their role in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

Abbas emphasised that “empowerment is most meaningful when it strengthens livelihoods and builds resilience from the ground up,” noting that the programme aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the House of Representatives’ priority on community-focused development.

He acknowledged that while security challenges persist across parts of the North, progress is undeniable. “This progress stems from the bold actions of President Tinubu, the courage of our security forces, and the resilience of our people,” he said.

The Speaker praised traditional leaders as custodians of culture and first responders during crises. He said the SUVs would improve their mobility and ability to engage communities quickly during conflicts.

He added that the distribution reflects a philosophy of development that places people at the centre. “When we empower the family, we empower the community. When the community grows, the nation becomes stronger.”

As the representative of Zaria Federal Constituency, Abbas noted that the empowerment programme forms part of a long-term strategy to uplift households, strengthen farmers, support youth and women, and expand opportunities across sectors.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is about opening doors, rebuilding trust, restoring confidence, and ensuring that every Nigerian feels seen and supported. What we are doing today is an expression of that national vision in our local community,” he said.