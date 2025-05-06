Nigeria Making Improvements In Healthcare Delivery – Pate

Share

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, says Nigeria is making notable strides in improving access to healthcare and delivering quality services, particularly at the Primary Health Care (PHC) level.

Speaking during the Sector-Wide Approach State Strategic Engagement with North Central and South Western States Stakeholders held Tuesday in Abuja, Pate highlighted the impact of ongoing reforms. According to him, PHC centres across the country now handle approximately 80 million patient contacts annually.

Commending the efforts of various states, he acknowledged the progress made in areas such as skilled birth attendance, antenatal care, and improved data reporting.

“In some areas, the performance is marginal, but we are learning from each other. Overall, we’re seeing improvements in how states are reporting their performance. Just to put it in context, every quarter about 20 million contacts are made through the primary healthcare system. That translates to around 80 million contacts annually — not necessarily 80 million individuals, but interactions — indicating that our PHC system, though imperfect, is beginning to pick up due to the reforms under President Tinubu’s administration,” Pate said.

He emphasized that the improvements are a collective effort involving federal, state, and local governments, civil society, traditional rulers, and the Nigerian public.

“This exercise allows us to assess our performance as we prepare for the joint annual review later this year. We are pleased with the level of support from the states, which shows we are on a path of transformation together,” he added.

Acknowledging the health sector’s history of underinvestment, Pate noted that, while it will take time to reach the desired standard, the current administration has made deliberate investments in the past two years — investments now being matched by many states.

“We expect to produce a ‘State of Health Report’ annually, so Nigerians understand where we stand. This journey of transformation requires all of us — government at all levels, civil society, media — to work together. Health is a unifying issue that affects us all,” he said.

Pate also assured Nigerians that the early signs of progress must be sustained, and the government remains committed to ensuring citizens benefit from the improvements.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the Sector-Wide Coordination Office, Dr. Muntaqa Umar Sadiq, explained that the quarterly performance dialogues with states are focused on key indicators, allowing for reflection, improvement, and collective action.

“We focus on critical areas such as skilled birth attendance, routine immunization, and maternal and child health. These dialogues are essential for performance management and help identify and remove bottlenecks in service delivery,” Sadiq said.

He noted that issues specific to each of the six geopolitical zones have been identified, with targeted support now being provided to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

“For the first time, we’ve conducted joint annual reviews using standardized indicators across all states. We’re aligning state operating plans under the principle of ‘one plan, one budget, one report, one conversation.’ This creates a unified direction,” he said.

Sadiq added that while some states still score low in certain areas, the ministry is working closely with them to address challenges and boost performance.

“Going forward, we hope this translates into better population health outcomes — functional facilities, connected PHCs and secondary facilities, working emergency services, and frontline availability of essential interventions like malaria treatment and maternal care,” he said.

Special Adviser on Health to the Ogun State Governor, Prof. Odimayo Michael, lauded the ongoing reforms, saying the health system in Nigeria is becoming more responsive to the needs of the people.

“We are witnessing a transformation that is truly upgrading the entire health sector in Nigeria,” he said.

