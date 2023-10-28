Nigeria Makes List Of Unwto’s New Council Members

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) ended its 120th session of the Executive Council on a happy note, welcoming new members into its fold even as it bided goodbye to those who ended their tenure.

Some of the new members welcomed to the council during the session held at Samakard, Uzbekistan include Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, China, Colombia, Czechia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Republic of Korea, Lithuania, Namibia, Rwanda and Tanzania.

This is as Saudi Arabia retains its chairmanship of the council till 2024. His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, expressed appreciation to all the council members for their support and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing shared priorities and the Programme of Work.

Also, UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, thanked Saudi Arabia for it continued leadership, consistent and ongoing active support of the tourism sector. Members also endorsed the Democratic Republic of Congo to serve as the First Vice Chair of the council, and Jamaica as Second Vice Chair.

Subsidiary bodies and looking ahead The council fulfilled its statutory obligations with elections to its subsidiary bodies, with a commitment to fair and equal representation of all global regions. Members voted on the countries that will serve on the UNWTO Programme and Budget Committee until 2025 or 2027, including representatives of the non-council Member States and from the Affiliate Members Network.

The composition of the council’s committees on statistics, competitiveness, sustainability and online education were also determined. Members agreed that the 121st Session of the council will take place in Prague, Czechia, in the first semester of 2024.