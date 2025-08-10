Nigeria Lost Great Patriot, Deputy Speaker Kalu Mourns Ogbeh

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has described the late former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, as a great patriot whose death is a monumental loss to Nigeria.

Ogbeh, who died on Saturday at the age of 78, had an illustrious political career spanning decades. He served as Minister of Communications under President Shehu Shagari in 1982 and later as Minister of Steel Development, before holding the agriculture portfolio in more recent years.

In a tribute, Kalu hailed Ogbeh as “brilliant, visionary, principled, charismatic, statesmanlike, courageous, astute, exemplary, inspirational, and transformative.” He noted that Ogbeh’s vast political experience and deep knowledge made his contributions to Nigerian politics, agriculture, and literature “immeasurable.”

According to Kalu, Ogbeh genuinely believed in Nigeria’s potential for greatness and often spoke against the unnecessary importation of commodities such as tomato paste and toothpicks. “He was one patriotic Nigerian eager to see the country overcome its economic challenges,” the deputy speaker said.

Kalu added that Ogbeh’s legacy of integrity, service, patriotism, and dedication will continue to inspire many Nigerians. He prayed for the repose of Ogbeh’s soul and asked God to comfort his family and loved ones during this period of grief.