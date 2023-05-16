Nigeria lost 70.77m barrels of crude during Buhari’s administration

Nigeria lost about 70,778,762 barrels of crude oil between June 2015 and April 2023, during the tenure of President Mu- hammadu Buhari, inves- tigations have revealed. Buhari was sworn in as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2015, and should be handing over on May 29, 2023. Data from the Organisation of the Petroleum Ex- porting Countries (OPEC) showed Nigeria’s crude oil production was 1,816,000 (bpd) in May 2015, and it increased to 1,836,000bpd, in June 2015; 1797mbpd in July; 1859mb- pd-in August; 1923mbpd in September, 1928mbpd (Oct); 1856mpbd in November and 1775mbpd-December. According to the data, Nigeria produced in 2022: 1413mbpd, (Jan); 1373mbpd (Feb); 1339mbpd, (March); 1285mbpd (April); 1153mbpd, (May); 1190mbpd (June); 1131mbpd, (July); 1043mbpd, (August) 1015mbpd, (Sept); 1066mbpd (Oct); 1175mbpd, (Nov) and 1271mbpd in De- cember. OPEC Monthly Oil Mar- ket Report recorded that in 2023, Nigeria’s crude supplies were: 1,258,150 bpd in Janu- ary; 1,306,304 mbpd in Febru- ary; 1,268,202 bpd in March 2023, and 998,602bpd in April.