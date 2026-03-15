Nigeria Loses Over 120 Children To Building Collapse

The Nigerian Institute of Buildings (NIOB) has sounded the alarm on the rising number of building collapses in Nigeria, with over 120 children lost to such incidents due to poor construction and failure to adhere to the National Building Code.

As the 2026 rainy season approaches, NIOB has launched an advocacy campaign in tertiary institutions across Anambra State to raise awareness and prevent future tragedies.

“This is a national disaster, and since 2019, the number of building collapses has increased, largely due to poor construction management and failure to adhere to the National Building Code,” said Bldr Ikenna Okpalla, Anambra State Chairman of NIOB.

NIOB’s advocacy campaign includes visits to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Federal College of Education, Technical, Umunze, and the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, where they engaged with students and lecturers in the Department of Building.

“Builders’ Day provides us with an important platform to reflect on the progress of our profession, assess the challenges confronting the construction industry, and renew our collective commitment to advancing a safe, sustainable, and resilient built environment,” said Bldr Daniel Abimbola Kolade, National President of NIOB.

“The success of any climate depends, to a large extent, on the success of the country’s legal system (Advocacy and Policy Influence); knowing that the beauty of any law is precision.

“The success of adoption of Reforms depends on the openness of governance and Materiality of the Level of individual and corporate Adaptability and Flexibility to achieve a resilient built environment.”

He, however, reiterated: “The Nigerian Institute of Building has remained committed to promoting professionalism, ethical standards, and quality assurance within the building industry.”