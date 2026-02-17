Nigeria Loses N8trn Annually To Concessions, Waivers – Reps

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of Tax and Export Incentives, Waivers, and Exemptions has lamented that Nigeria loses about ₦8 trillion annually due to waivers and concessions.

The committee chairman, James Faleke, disclosed this in a statement, assuring that periodic reviews of the exercise will be conducted with full transparency.

“You will recall that on November 13, 2025, the House debated this motion with vigour and serious concern. Accordingly, an Ad Hoc Committee was constituted pursuant to Resolution HR.112/11/2025 of November 13, 2025, with a mandate to investigate revenue losses and leakages arising from the administration of these incentives and to recommend appropriate policy and legislative reforms,” Faleke said.

The 19-member Ad Hoc Committee is chaired by Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, who also chairs the House Committee on Finance. Faleke noted that the House was deliberate in selecting the committee membership to ensure competence and objectivity.

“The Committee has commenced a structured review of the administration and impact of tax incentives, export incentives, waivers, exemptions, and other fiscal support instruments granted by the Federal Government between 2015 and 2025,” he added.

Faleke revealed that available data indicate Nigeria loses an estimated ₦8 trillion annually to such waivers and concessions. Between 2023 and 2026, the federal government projects total revenue forgone from tax incentives at ₦12.4 trillion, while the tax-to-GDP ratio remains at only 10.6%, one of the lowest in Africa.

“This is paradoxical and concerning given the financial and fiscal challenges the nation faces. The new tax regime presents us with an opportunity to look inward,” he stated.

The committee chairman explained that the review follows growing concerns, based on official data and budget reports, that significant public revenues may have been forgone or ineffectively applied under various incentive schemes, at a time when the nation continues to face pressing fiscal, infrastructure, and development challenges.

“While these incentives were originally designed to stimulate investment, promote exports, support strategic sectors, and grow the economy, the House has resolved that it is both necessary and timely to assess their actual economic impact, determine whether they were administered transparently and in line with due process, and ensure that government support delivers measurable value to the Nigerian economy,” Faleke said.

Given the complexity of the subject matter, the Committee is conducting its work in phases. The first phase of the review focuses on four priority areas with significant fiscal and economic implications, namely the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), the RT200bn FX Programme, the Pioneer Status Incentive, and selected Oil and Gas fiscal incentives.

Faleke emphasised that the exercise is not a witch-hunt and should not be misconstrued as an attempt to undermine legitimate businesses or government support programmes.