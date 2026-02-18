Nigeria Loses N8trn Annually To Concessions, Waivers –Reps

The House of Representatives and hoc Committee on the Review of Tax and Export Incentives, Waivers and Exemptions has lamented that the country loses about N8trillion annually due to waivers and concessions.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. James Faleke, who disclosed this in a statement, assured that they would continue to give periodic review of the exercise and be transparent in the investigation. “You will recall that on the 13th, the House debated the above motion with vigour and serious concern.

Accordingly, the House constituted an Ad Hoc Committee pursuant to Resolution HR.112/11/2025 of November 13, 2025, with a mandate to investigate revenue losses and leakages arising from the administration of these incentives and to recommend appropriate policy and legislative reforms. “This 19-Member Ad-Hoc Committee is chaired by no less a personality than Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, who also chairs the Committee on Finance. The House was intentional about its membership.

“The Committee has, accordingly, commenced a structured review of the administration and impact of tax incentives, export incentives, waivers, exemptions, and other fiscal support instruments granted by the Federal Government between 2015 and 2025.

“Available data indicate that Nigeria loses an estimated N8 trillion annually to such waivers and concessions. Between 2023 and 2026, the federal government projects total revenue forgone from tax incentives at N12.4 trillion, while the tax-to-GDP ratio remains at only 10.6 per cent, which is among the lowest in Africa.

“This is paradoxical and concerning, given the financial and fiscal challenges the nation is facing. The new tax regime has presented us with an opportunity to look inwards”, Faleke stated. Faleke explained that “this review follows growing concerns, based on the available official data and budgetary reports, that significant public revenues may have been forgone or ineffectively applied under various incentive schemes, at a time when the nation continues to face pressing fiscal, infrastructure, and development challenges.

“While these incentives were originally designed to stimulate investment, promote exports, support strategic sectors, and grow the economy, the House has resolved that it is both necessary and timely to:Assess their actual economic impact;

• Determine whether they were administered transparently and in line with due process; and • Ensure that Government support delivers measurable value to the Nigerian economy.

“Given the breadth and complexity of the subject matter, the Committee is conducting its work in phases. The first phase of the review focuses on four priority areas with significant fiscal and economic implications.

“The Export Expansion Grant (EEG); The RT200bn FX Programme; The Pioneer Status Incentive; and Selected Oil and Gas fiscal incentives”. He emphasised that the exercise was not a witch-hunt and should not be misconstrued as an attempt to undermine legitimate businesses or government support programmes.