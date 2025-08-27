Nigeria Loses N455bn Annually To Poor Sanitation, Unsafe Water

…Nestlé flags off quality water advocacy across Nigeria

Poor sanitation associated with the quality of water has cost the Nigerian economy an estimated N455 billion every year, Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday.

Referencing 2024 research data from Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa( CAPTA), the food and beverage firm said more than 113 million Nigerians lack access to safe drinking water.

This was disclosed at Nestle quality advocacy – launch agenda, a Nestle/ Ops wash initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of water quality for the overall health and well-being of individuals, families and communities.

Speaking at the event, Communications/ Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead at Nestle Nigeria, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, said that an estimated 87,000 children under five die annually from diarrhoea linked directly to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene.

“Broader studies suggest that over 70,000 lives are lost each year to waterborne diseases. Poor sanitation costs the economy an estimated N455 billion every year, straining families and institutions alike.

“So, you see, Water Quality is not just a technical or policy issue, it is about basic needs, human dignity and socio-economic sustainability. In Nigeria, we have long-held beliefs around water.

“One is ‘water is life,’ and the other is ‘water no get enemy,’ popularised by the musical icon, Fela Ransome-Kuti. Ladies and gentlemen, I think we can agree that ‘only quality water is life’ and that unsafe water is a real enemy to health and wellbeing”, she said.

Uwadoka said Nestlé and the OPS-WASH conceived the Quality Water Advocacy Campaign to create awareness and to catalyse action to address the water quality challenges.

“Our objective is clear: to close the knowledge gap on water quality and safety, a topic that is not discussed often enough despite its supreme importance. The advocacy campaign is not just about Nestle Nigeria; it is about all the stakeholders gathered in this room today.

“The change we need requires multi-sectoral action. Each of us, government, industry, media, academia, civil society and indeed every individual has a role to play”.

Giving insights on the modalities for the advocacy campaign, she said the campaign will leverage various channels to equip people with the information they need to improve the quality of the water they use within their homes and their communities.

Earlier, a representative of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, a Director in the ministry, Mrs. Elizabeth Ugoh said harped on the importance of access to safe water, saying without it, progress toward sustainable development remains incomplete.

” Water is life. Yet, the safety of this life-sustaining resource remains a critical challenge in our country and across the globe”.

She said contaminated water continues to be a leading cause of preventable diseases, such as cholera, diarrhoea, and typhoid, that threaten not only public health but also our productivity, education, and overall development.

“Without access to safe water, our progress toward sustainable development remains incomplete. This is why today’s advocacy launch is not just timely, but truly transformative”.

In a speech, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji, Business Executive Officer, Nestle Waters and Premium Beverages, said the water advocacy campaign by Nestle reflects its commitment to share that knowledge more broadly, helping families and communities make safe water a daily reality.

“And this commitment begins with a simple truth: quality water is life, not just any water. This is the crux of our campaign today. Clean, quality water is the most essential nutrient, the cornerstone of health, and the basis of sustainable communities. Yet, it is often taken for granted until its absence or contamination threatens lives.

“At Nestlé, we believe that advocacy for quality water must go beyond access to volume; it must ensure safety, reliability, and trust. That is what this campaign is about: equipping families, schools, and communities with knowledge and practices.

In advancing this campaign, we draw on lessons from our own experience with Nestlé Pure Life. For over two decades, Nigerians have known it as a symbol of safe drinking water.

But behind that trust lies an unseen journey, a 13-step quality process that every drop undergoes, from source to sip”, he said.