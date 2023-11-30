Nigeria Loses N32.8bn Annually To Foreign Data Host

Nigeria is losing a huge amount of money to the tune of $40 million (N32.78 billion) to foreign firms for hosting their data. This is despite the number of data hosting firms operating in Nigeria as many companies and even government agencies still host their data outside the country. The Chief Executive Officer of Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Mr. Mohammed Rudman, said hosting internet content locally would save Nigeria the amount lost in foreign exchange to other countries and help the economy of the nation.

Rudman noted that the Exchange Point achieved a milestone of 500 gigabytes per second (Gbps) of internet traffic as local hosting increased, noting that the 500 Gbps traffic was an improvement from 300 Gbps recorded last year. He attributed the milestone to the inclusion of several global and local content providers, who are now exchanging traffic locally via the exchange point.

According to him, IXPN has over 120 connected members, which include some of the global content networks such as Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, as well as all Mobile Network Operators in Nigeria, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and other network operators in the country.

According to the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the country loses billions worth of foreign exchange to other countries every year as payments for web hosting services, noting that there is more than a 70 per cent rate of cloud adoption world- wide, but Nigeria can barely boast of 20 per cent. Citing a report by the Internet Society (ISOC) about IXPN and Kenyan IXP, Rudman noted that in early 2020, the port charge at IXPN was $0.428 per month per Mbps (for a 1 Gbps port), while the cost of international IP transit was $27.45 per Mbps per month (also for 1 Gbps capacity).

“The report added that access- ing traffic or content at IXPN thus costs about $27 less per Mbps per month than it would be accessing it abroad, and given the amount of traffic exchanged in 2020, this is a savings of over $40 million per year. These savings have resulted in numerous ISPs expanding their businesses and creating opportunities for new ISPs to enter the market, increasing local total internet traffic,” he said.

He further stated that the domestication of Internet traffic in Nigeria implied that accessing local content guaranteed that traffic does not leave Nigeria through international upstream providers thus, helping to save forex, especially in the wake of the recent FX crisis, which has put a strain on most businesses. “We believe that hosting content locally is the way to go as it is the only way to grow capacity and technical competence within Nigeria thereby creating more jobs for the populace,” he added.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

On the new threshold achieved by the Exchange, Ruman said: “We are delighted to report that IXPN has passed the 500 Gbps peak local Internet traffic threshold. This is attributed to the deployment of robust infrastructure in all our locations across the country, with little or no downtime throughout our years of operation.”