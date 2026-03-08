With the printing industry commanding about $180 billion in 2025 globally and employing millions of staff, its impact continues to affect lives and development. Mr. Layi Olowodola, an internationally certified printer, member and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON), and of the Society of Printing Practitioners of Nigeria (SSPN), with over three decades of experience, examines development in the industry and the impact of AI in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE

How would you describe the evolution of the printing industry around the world?

Since the days of the German inventor and craftsman, Johannes Gutenberg, the printing industry has been evolving at a very fast pace; and it can be attributed to so many factors – digitalization, the AI integration to production, new developed materials for production, and the different economic indices that dictate measures to bolster growth and sustainability.

We should bear in mind that the printing industry has grown from paper and ink to large format for advertising, packaging, security printing, of course the web offset for newspapers and journals, and flexography- labels and all sundry packaging. It has evolved from the letter press to full digitalization completely.

Artificial intelligence has been developed to the point where it can be used in printing to measure workflow, quality control, to schedule and plan production; and even help to reduce waste while in production. The customization of jobs to different markets has also increased, that is short runs, we have better colors and sharper images.

Even the ability to print 3 Dimension has improved. You know, we can all print our food to eat now, but how healthy that would be is another matter. The Security printing aspect has also improved, the Ultraviolet ink (UV) has evolved to meet demands particularly for election and currency prints, the QR codes, all of these, are in the effort to limit counterfeiting, or copying, so the industry can better protect the integrity of every brand in play.

The online design tools have also grown at almost 80 per cent global improvement rate, where companies can streamline customers before final production with a seamless viewing process and needed adjustments even while production is ongoing. We now have materials that can be easily recycled, improved and energy efficient print production materials, from ink, films for plates, and paper that will reduce environmental impact.

All of these are the standard norm now in printing; a case we will continue to push for in the developing economies of the global south. This is not to say however, that we in the south are left behind, our pace of growth will just need to be addressed, and fast, so we will stop playing catch up.

The printing industry globally has put together new and evolving technologies as enumerated above to increase capacity of job deliveries to meet up with increased demand for various personalized or customized needs in a more sustainable, responsible and innovative way than before.

What’s your view on the printing industry as a multi-billion-dollar industry?

Currently from a global perspective the printing Industry commanded almost $180 billion in 2025 alone, and it would be projected to hit half or more Trillion dollars in a couple of years from now, we can project to another decade (2035). I believe that is the projection for the digital aspect of printing.

From research analysis, the greater part of the printing and the packaging industry of printing would be expected to have grown by almost $70 billion in a few years from now. What all these means is that there was a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of almost 55 per cent and an 11 per cent growth rate respectively.

The major driving forces for these projections are the development in the AI digital print market; the transformation of the market into a more personalized driven market with efficient short run capacity to meet immediate demands, not forgetting that sustainability, and improved security innovations are effectively creating better printing environments loaded with growth potential as well.

What is the contribution of printing/publishing to national and the global economies, and why should the government promote printing?

I will want to limit my discuss to the Nigerian printing industry. This our industry has had to endure a lot of constraints in the past and even now.

We have had to grapple with varying degrees of challenges from technology, different economic and policy dynamics; even so much so the very institution that should regulate effective growth. The potential for growth is very present if I may say, but where is the will and the where with all.

I believe the industry should start to forge a viable partnership with sister countries with better or more advanced technological capacities in printing so the widening gap will close and growth can be induced.

As I have pointed out earlier in the CAGR of the printing industry globally, a great chunk of this can be brought closer home to Nigeria, a $1 or $2-billion inflow from the printing industry into the Nigerian economy is no mean feat, and the overall effect would be felt almost immediately.

By estimation, the industry in Nigeria faces an annual loss of N250 billion to foreign printing of books and all other sundry printing materials- not healthy at all for a supposed growing industry. Why does it suffer this loss, there is the greater dependence on importation of raw materials, which is about 85%, largely paper and Ink.

The draining effect on the local capacity to compete is not small, if we consider the duties lost on these materials from the exchange of currencies. Not to mention any. Meanwhile these imported books don’t attract any tariff whatsoever. A gross disadvantage for the local printers. The cost of energy, the overall profit margins allowed, scarce or non-available financing too are challenges to the growth.

How do we bridge the gap. I remember leading practitioners of the industry have urged the Government in the past to help create an enabling environment for its growth and development with so many suggestions like the investment in local paper production, tariff adjustment regimes, creating policies to favor local production against foreign ones and increasing the visibility of the printing industry to stake holders, interested investors, and opening up more stem related courses in the printing Industry. The potential of the impact to the printing industry in Nigeria is limitless if explored.

It’s a means of industrialization- from paper and Ink production, think of the employment capacity. That is job creation by itself. Now visualize the effect with the growth of the national GDP. The general idea is, where there is a way, we must find the will. All it takes are far reaching policies geared towards this development.

A win for the government in so many ramifications. Mind you, we are talking of an industry that is projected to grow to about $300 billion or more by 2035. This is just in the digital printing space alone, not adding paper production and general printing and packaging. It is a choice worth every dime or kobo.

What is the impact of AI on the printing industry?

The impact of Artificial Intelligence has started to be noticed in all areas of human endeavor. A lot of organizations worldwide have started to downsize, the effect of that is yet to be determined, but I am sure we all know what that means for individuals across the broader spectrum of society.

Now, how has it impacted the printing industry; of course, in so many ways, and I will just highlight a few. Off the bat, AI has increased the capacity to monitor print runs on the go to reduce waste and we have been able to control the consistency of the production.

This is possible because it can control ink density as well as calibration with the image resolution for a better output. All on the go. Another aspect Ai efficiency is notable is its ability to measure consumer needs and preference to optimize production; what I call predictive analysis based on data.

We should also know that this technology can streamline a workflow into reduced measures, reducing overhead costs and at the same time increasing profit, as well as the quality of production.

In a world where the fear of job loss is rife, a steady understanding of the synergy of this technology with human input will be essential to navigate this tricky part of growth and development. Artificial Intelligence is not only an effective tool for us as printers, but also the hope of improving all the printing Industry can become in Nigeria and anywhere else as a matter of fact.

Take us through your journey in the Printing Industry?

My journey into printing started over three decades ago. We started like most Nigerian printers in the old brigade. Start small and grow as you continue to gather experience and value in your immediate area of competence. I was forged into a family grown business that was officially registered in August of 1994.

Printing is part of me I have grown to love it exceedingly. I have trained and acquired a PG Diploma in Printing from a renowned school in Germany, been to several worldwide printers’ exhibitions around the world; from IPEX to DRUPA, and our home-grown Exhibitions that is growing bigger year in year out.

I have had the opportunity to work in partnership with all the examination bodies in Nigeria. National Examinations Council (NECO); the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB); the West African Examination Council (WEAC) and many more that required our services in the production of test materials for Nigerian students and other examination documents and materials for a substantial period too, over fifteen years.

I will quickly add that I am very passionate about the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) too. I have had opportunities in the past to be a part of their meetings in relation to the Printing and Allied Industry by invitation.

I am a graduate of the Universities of Ilorin where I got my BA Hons and Lagos where I got my MILD (Master of International Law and Diplomacy). Currently in the United States to continue the progress of the printing industry here every way I can.

What is your view about the place of Onipanu/Somolu as the Hub of Printing in Lagos?

The location as a hub is not a bad appellation, mind you Mushin too could be a hub, so can a few other places within the Lagos metropolis; like Ikate in Surulere.

My office is in Onipanu and we enjoy the space as much as we can in relation to our trade.

The location is a very suitable atmosphere for printing, but the question is will it have room in the future for expansion. In the interim it serves a lot of printers, great and small.