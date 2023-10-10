Nigeria Loses Bid to Host 2027 AFCON

Nigeria has lost its chance to host the 2027 AFCON after CAF announced the bid of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to stage that edition of the tournament.

Nigeria yesterday presented a joint bid with next-door neigbours Benin Republic to host the 2027 AFCON. Lack of standard infrastructure could be one of the reasons Nigeria failed in its bid.

It first hosted the competition in 1980, before it co- hosted it with Ghana in 2000. Senegal and Zambia also vied to host the 2027 AFCON. CAF executive committee also announced Morocco to host the 2025 AFCON.

The North African country amassed 22 votes for its bid to be successful. Morocco staged the 1988 AFCON.