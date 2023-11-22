Nigeria Loses An Estimated $1.5bn Of GDP Annually To Micronutrient – WFP

..as Kebbi, WACOT Launch fortified Rice

The Country Director, of the World Food Programme (WFP), David Stevenson, has said Nigeria loses up to $1.5 billion of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually to micronutrients.

He disclosed this recently when Kebbi State launched fortified rice, produced in partnership with WACOT Rice Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group.

He said, ” Nigeria loses an estimated $1.5 billion of GDP annually to micronutrient deficiencies, as per the World Bank”

It was gathered that the initiative for the fortification of rice, a pilot programme under the Promoting Rice Fortification in Nigeria (PRiFN) project, was started to boost food production and also enhance nutrition.

At the launch, the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Umar Abubakar said, “This stakeholder partnership aims to enhance the value of rice production through micronutrient fortification, resulting in multiple victories for our state.

” Not only does this endeavour boost local production and economic development, but it also promotes the consumption of nutritionally enriched food.”

He noted that the Kebbi State Government worked with WACOT Rice, producers of Big Bull Rice and Patriot, among others, to demonstrate the feasibility of rice fortification in the country.

He said, “The successful pilot of the rice fortification project is a significant stride towards a healthier, stronger Nigeria. We are immensely proud to have played a central role in this initiative to bring fortified rice to Nigerians.”

