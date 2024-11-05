Nigeria Loses $9.9bn Gas Market As Export Drops By 43%

Share

…Algeria, others fill gaps

Nigeria has lost 9.43 million tonnes or 43 per cent of its gas exports valued at $7.9 billion to three of its major competitors, Russia, Norway and Algeria, following low shipments and other challenges.

It was learnt that while Russian exports were up 11 per cent, Norway, 19 per cent and Algeria, 9 per cent, Nigeria’s exports fell by 43 per cent from its annual supply of 22 million tonnes in the last eight months of the year.

The countries took advantage of Nigeria’s crumbling export and high demand from European market to raise their exports as price hit $845 per tonne in October 2024.

However, despite the low exports from Bonny facility, Nigeria earned N1.3 trillion ($790.9 million) from 930,000 tonnes of gas ferried to Europe in August 2024. But the earnings is just 4.14 per cent of the 21 €billion LNG that was exported to Europe in the period as gas shipment from Nigeria to Europe fell.

According to data obtained from Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), EU countries purchased an estimated €10.5 billion euros for LNG from the U.S; 3.5 billion, Russia, €2.1 billion; Qatar, €2.1 billion; Algeria €870 million.

It added that 48 per cent of Europe’s LNG imports were from the United States; 16 per cent, Russia; 11 per cent, Algeria; 10 per cent, Qatar and four per cent from both Nigeria and Norway.

It stressed that LNG imports to Europe from the United States decreased by 15 per cent year on year, while those from Qatar dropped 31 per cent and imports from Nigeria fell 43 per cent as imports from Russia were up 11 per cent, Norway, 19 per cent and Algeria, nine per cent.

Findings revealed that between January and August 2024, Nigeria exported 13,593.032 gigawatt hours (GWh) or 11.69 million tonnes to Spain, the largest buyer of Nigerian gas.

In January, Nigeria exported 113.708 gigawatt hours (GWh) of gas to Spain; February, 5005.414 GWh; March, 118.219 GWh; April, 2,681.634 GWh; May, 2,931.549 GWh; June, 186,265 GWh; July, 1,718.061 GWh and August, 838.182 GWh.

It was gathered that due to under-capacity production, the company had in July last year reported a Year-to-Date loss of $7 billion.

Last year, low production also hindered the country from exporting 10 million metric tonnes of liquefied gas value at $6.9 billion (N5.2 trillion) to bridge the export supply gas in 2023.

Recalled that despite the short supply of the fuel to buyers, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has began shipment of the cargoes to Japan and China on a Delivered ExShip basis (DES).

Delivered Ex-Ship is an international commercial term that requires the seller to deliver the products/ goods at a specific port as the seller only bears the risks and costs related to the delivery from the point of origin to the named port.

Based on this trade arrangement, the company noted NNPC LNG Ltd, in collaboration with NNPC Shipping Ltd would deliver at least two more LNG cargoes to the Asian market on DES basis by November 2024.

The company further explained that the decision was taken in line with its strategic vision to be a dynamic and reliable global energy supplier of choice.

According to the company’s Spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, NNPC achieved the milestone through the collaboration of two of its downstream subsidiaries – NNPC LNG Ltd and NNPC Shipping Ltd, which delivered its first DES LNG cargo from the 174,000m³ LNG vessel Grazyna Gesicka at Futtsu, Japan, on June 27, 2024.

