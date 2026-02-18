‘Nigeria Loses $2bn Monthly To Vegetable Oil Smuggling’

The smuggling of refined vegetables oil is costing Nigeria’s economy about $2 billion monthly.

The loss is from estimated 18,000 tonnes of plastic containers being smuggled into the country, the New Telegraph has learnt. A key member of the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON) and Chief Executive Officer of PZ Wilmer, Mr. Anoop Sharma, disclosed this to New Telegraph.

He blamed the proliferation of imported vegetable oil on porous borders. Sharma said: “If you are asking for the amount of dollars coming in amidst the smuggling of palm oil into the country in terms of quantification, let me tell you, 18,000 tonnes of jerry cans are being smuggled into the country every month.

“Then when you multiply it by $1400 per ton, the value of palm oil at the international market, you will get the value. That is the smuggling for vegetable oil.

So smuggling cannot be accounted for because it’s an estimate and that is what we have from the source. “In a nutshell, what I am saying is that every month Nigeria gets around 18,000 tonnes of jerry cans that are being smuggled into the country’s vegetables oil sector from various borders and one jerry can is about $1300 per ton.

“But then, when you multiply it by $1400 per ton, being the acceptable international price, and multiply that by 18,000 tonnes of Jerry cans every month by 12 months, then it would be $2 billion estimate per year that Nigeria’s economy is losing.”

Speaking on the implications of the international market pricing on the Nigerian market, he said: “The price of palm oil at the international market has also dropped slightly toabout $1,050 a tonne, which is about N1.6 million now.

“So you find out that when it is being snuggled into Nigeria, don’t forget that cost of production there is cheaper than the cost of production here. “So when you are smuggling there is a lot of margin to be made for the producers and for the smuggler.”