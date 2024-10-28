Nigeria Loses $2.5bn Over Non-Implementation Of Int’l Cargo Tracking Notes

Share

…As Shipping Association Rejects Cargo Tracking Bill

The Executive Secretary of the Shippers Council of Nigeria, Mr Pius Akutah has said the country lost $2.5 billion dollars in five years over the non implementation of the international cargo tracking notes (ICTN).

He disclosed this at an investigative hearing on the circumstances surrounding the non-implementation of the international cargo tracking notes, identify any obstacles of challenges faced by the Nigeria shippers council in carrying outfits roles effectively held by the House of Representative committees on shipping services and related matters, customs, port and harbor and maritime safety, education and administrations in Abuja on Monday.

He also said $500 million yearly over the non implementation of the ICTN.

Akutah said “Nigeria has lost almost 2.5 billion dollars. Within the last five years that Nigeria has not implemented this. Because of some investigations that arose out of which EFCC conducted some of its investigations, a period of five years passed.

“Within the last five years. They implemented for two years and somehow stopped. In the last five years they have not done it. We are losing that amount in dollars.

“So in Nigeria today, there have been some attempts that were made at implementing this. Altogether a period of two years, was the period in which this was implemented. And some revenue was generated at that time.

“But because of some issues surrounding the implementation, and the issues that were raised that led to investigation by even the law enforcement agencies, this only took place within a period of two years.

“And within the last five years or thereabouts that this has not been implemented, Nigeria has lost not less than one to five billion dollars. If we implement it, that is what we should be able to put in the economy, within a period of two years.

“And the implementation as at that time was very brief, but it generated quite a good number of income for the country. So this is just part of what Nigeria is losing.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Shipping lines Association of Nigeria, Boma Alabi SAN has kicked against the proposed Cargo Tracking Bill describing it as another toll gate for the government.

Boma, who made her presentation at the investigative hearing said it will not enhance the ease of doing business and trading in Nigeria.

She said the shipping industry in Nigeria is already overburdened with red tape and certainly does not require another layer of bureaucracy which is what the proposed Cargo Tracking Bill will result in.

“All exporters and importers are able to track their goods on the website of the shipping lines generally speaking. In addition, the shipping lines have to upload their manifest to the Customs NICIS portal which is connected to the CBN single window.

“They also have to upload this information to NPA, NIMASA, NDLEA, and DSS.

“Adding, the ICTN without streamlining the existing process will only result in further delays and congestion,” she said.

In his presentation, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola who was represented by the Director, Maritime services, Babatunde Sule said that though the Federal Executive Council of the past administration approved the contract at the tail end of the administration but the process of award of the contract was wrong.

According to him, the process that led to the approval of the Contract by the previous administration was wrong.

The chairman of the House Committee on Shipping Services and Related Matters, Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto) in his response said the ICTN is far more than an administrative requirement but an essential tool designed to bring transparency, security, and operational efficiency to the movement of cargo across borders.

