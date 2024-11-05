Nigeria Loses $1bn Yearly On Auto Spare Parts Importation

Share

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has intensified efforts to address the over $1 billion the country lost due to the importation of component parts of vehicles.

Director-General Joseph Osanipin said this at the training of some engineers on the Midas NFX Software Automotive Design Skills Boot Camp organised by the council on Monday in Abuja.

He said: “The country spends over $1 billion each year on imported spare parts; this massive expenditure underscores the urgent need for local production capabilities and advanced design training to reduce dependency on foreign imports and stimulate economic growth.

This boot camp focused on Midas NFX software training aimed at empowering local engineers and designers with the skills necessary to create high-quality vehicle components.”

According to him, Midas NFX is a sophisticated tool that enables users to scan parts, design them according to specific requirements, and select the optimal materials, whether plastic or steel, for production.

He said the software represented a crucial step in modernising Nigeria’s automotive manufacturing processes. Osanipin said: “The boot camp is designed not only for staff of the council but also for private entities that might lack the resources to access such training opportunities.

“With a target of training 100 individuals over the next year, the initiative aims to equip local assemblers and manufacturers with essential knowledge, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

“The programme will not only enhance local expertise but also pave the way for the development of locally produced spare parts, ultimately saving the country significant amounts of foreign currency.”

