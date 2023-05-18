Nigeria Loses $1bn To Non-certification Of Agro-produce For Export Yearly

Despite being the largest producer of many agro- products, Nigeria loses $1 billion annually to non-certification of Agric produce for export, according to the coordinator of Aviacargo Roadmap Com- mittee Ikechi Uko. Uko in his presentation entitled, “Repositioning cargo operations through the development of agriculture and natural resources in Nigeria”, at the ongoing FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC) in Abuja said in 202 the five biggest African exporting nations were South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.

He said a collectively powerful cohort of African shippers¢ generated over half (55.7%) of the continent’s overall exports by value. He however lamented that 80% of containers arriving in Nigeria return empty, stressing further that out of every ten containers that come into Nigeria laden¢ with imports, only about one or three leave the country with exports.

“Nigeria is the largest producer of many agro-products, yet it loses $1billion annually to non-certification of agric produce for export,” he said. Speaking further, using Airport Council International (ACI) 2021 report, Uko listed the Nairobi airport as the top in cargo with 363,204 tonnes of cargo; Cairo International Airport (333, 536 tonnes); Oliver Reginald Int’l Airport, South Africa (304,018 tonnes); Addis Ababa Bole Int’l Airport, Ethiopia (226,417) and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos with 204,649 tonnes of cargo.

A cargo expert, who spoke to Aviation Metric on condition of anonymity, said: “Chinese people want to eat our bananas, plantain, and pineapples. We have one of the most nutritious fruits in the world but demand and supply are not meeting at the moment.” He explained that there are cargo planes and passenger bellies that go out of Nigeria empty but there are also rotten fruits in the farm, showing a huge gap to be addressed.