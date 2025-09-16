Nigeria Loses $10bn Annually To Post-harvest Losses –Kyari

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, yesterday said Nigeria was loosing $10 billion annually to post-harvest losses.

Kyari disclosed this yesterday during the inauguration of the Green Legacy Rural Community Agriculture and Infrastructure Network (G.R.A.I.N) Pulse Centre initiative at Kangire community, Birnin-Kudu LGA, Jigawa State.

He said the losses were due to poor storage, weak infrastructure, limited processing, climate change, flooding, soil degradation, and increasingly erratic rainfall across the country.

According to him, agriculture contributes about 24 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP, with smallholder farmers producing around 70 per cent of the nation’s food.

He said: “By empowering smallholder farmers with modern tools, technology, and markets, we can unlock the full wealth of our land and people.”

Kyari reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to prioritising agriculture as the core of the nation’s transformation, stressing that its vision has been translated into practical action.

He described privatesector-driven initiatives as vital in strengthening Nigeria’s food systems and boosting resilience against post-harvest losses.

The minister said the pulse centre would function as an integrated hub for agriculture, infrastructure, and rural development, covering the entire agricultural value chain.

He added that the hub, equipped with modern facilities, would provide a safe environment for exports and would be replicated across communities nationwide.