‘Nigeria Loses $100bn To Improper Oil, Gas Structure

A consultant to the House of Representatives Committee on Gas, Mr Olabode Sowunmi, has said Nigeria loses $100 billion to improper structure in the oil and gas sector. He decried that the losses could equate to about three years’ budget of the country.

He stated that such losses if prevented and the revenues used wisely could boost the oil and gas sector and the economy. He spoke in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend. Sowunmi said: “Three years of budget has been lost because we didn’t put structure in our industry.

Just like the businessman who does not employ an auditor and an accountant who later found out that his in-law who is in charge of money has built a house in his village, and built a house in London on top of his own business. So, there’s a place for structure. It’s not just about wasting money.

It’s about progress. “So, somebody, no matter how saintly, when you give him temptation, there’s a possibility that we fall. So, even if the person is worshipping with angels every day and was born between the Pope and the Archbishop of Canterbury, as long as the person is a human being, let us help the person so that he won’t fall into temptation.

So, that is what we are saying that structure is what prevents people with responsibility from falling into temptation. “To substantiate and clarify my finding, I’ll give an example, which in this case would be that of Bonga Oil Well. Now, Bonga Oil Field, which is operated by Shell, and has Total and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited as partners, started as a production sharing contract.

“What essentially that means is that they will produce, on what they produce, they will recover their costs of production, then whatever remains, they will start sharing it among the partners. So, the production sharing contract that they had was for oil in the mid and early 90s.

But later around 2000, they started needing to sell the gas that came from that place. And that gas was sold to NLNG, I think in 2023, it was sold anyway. “So, there was income from it. Now, the income that came from it, there was now a challenge on how to distribute that money.

Because the production sharing contract that they had was for oil. So, initially, they were distributing it according to the same percentage. So, until there was an issue, it came to the attention of NNPC Ltd. “So, they now said that because there is no gas contract, they could not even give NNPC any money.

So, they held it. They held that money for almost 10 years. And at the point in time, the amount that was there was almost $25 billion or something. Even at the time that we were dying for dollars and all that, there was a lot of money in an escrow Account.

“What’s the point I’m trying to make? That was just one thing. And the reason why that money was there for a long time, I think it was after the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) that it was dissolved, when gas terms came with the PIA. The reason it was there was simply because there was no structure for gas; no laws governing gas.

So, and that would have applied to any other gas sales that were being done. “So, the fact that the industry was not structured properly, the fact that there were lapses, the fact that there were regulatory issues, because until the PIA, NNPC was both the regulator and operator.

It was the PIA that separated the NMDPRA as well as NUPRC. So, the point there is that as a result of the fact that the structure was not there, there was a lot of money that was lost. Some were recovered. Some were discovered when it was late, when people were concerned that they wouldn’t die.

But a lot of money was lost.” Sowunmi, who also is Senior Legislative Adie (SLA) to the Senate President on Gas & Power, stated that the PIA had done a lot to reduce or stop such losses. He stated that effective implementation of PIA was necessary, adding that it would address many gaps in the sector and save Nigeria a humongous amount of revenue.

He said: “A lot of it has been remedied with the PIA. That’s why it’s called the Omnibus Law. So, what just remains is the effective implementation of all the terms and all the dots, the I’s and the T’s that are in the PIA. That’s effectively what it is. “A lot of roles should be played by relevant stakeholders.

The media has, the man on the street has, the people in the industry, the contractor has. But overall, the regulator has a role. And one of the things the media can do is to regularly ask them questions on this. There’s nothing that stops you from writing an email to the Chief Executive Officer, the head of the NUPRC and asking them that: in the past, we have lost money owing to the fact that the gas terms were not clearly spelled out.

“Since the PIA, what updates can they give us in terms of revenue income that’s coming from gas? That’s a legitimate question. But in this situation, where access to information is not very easy, If you send them an email and they don’t reply, you can write your story and say that this is what you believe. And because they didn’t reply, that’s the thing.

So, if the information does not correspond, they will definitely respond. “The issue has to be the credibility and the analysis of what you say. But when you analyze it, you put your figures, you quote the source of your figures and say that you tried to verify but were not responded to and you believe it is because they’ve not done anything.

Nobody can question you on that. So, you can actually say they are not doing any work. That’s why they don’t want to talk. “That’s an inference. It’s different from when you didn’t ask them anything and say they don’t want to talk.

But if you have sent them an email once, twice, asking specific questions that are not proprietary, that are objective, that will help the masses to understand their work better. You have every right.” He stated that for the effective implementation of the PIA on the part of the government, the regulator was responsible.

He also said that it is also a learning curve for them because they’re new regulators. He noted that no regulator in the industry was up to five years old, so, there are some things that they too are learning in terms of taking their own authority as a regulator.