Nigeria ‘ll Come out of the Woods Very Soon – Lagos CAN Chair

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, His Lordship, Rt. Rev Stephen Adegbite speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on the facelift by NCPC, the current reality in the nation, possibilities of breakthrough and necessity of brotherly love

What is the latest on Christian pilgrimage this season in Nigeria?

We are going to start operations by the end of April, we are going to make procurement and there will be room for people to make applications and there will be interviews for those we will select to work with us. Pilgrimage this season will be given a facelift and we will start two pilgrimage exercises. The first will be Easter pilgrimage and that will be at the end of April to July, when we close that report, we submit. The main pilgrimage will hold from November to February, and these will be the pattern of pilgrimage moving forward. Pilgrimage is not a jamboree it is a spiritual journey and spiritual programmes and activities will be involved.

Is NCPC looking at Israel or what is the alternative?

Israel is open now so we can begin to go back. For anyone embarking on pilgrimage the intention is to visit Jerusalem and other places in Israel. Wherever, we go we must be close to Jerusalem that is the prayer and admiration of people. We can go to Greece, Athens and some places we can discover but Jerusalem remains number one. That is why when you come back, we give you JP, meaning Jerusalem pilgrim. Recently, it was made alleged that the president approved N24 billion to offset the liabilities of 2023 Hajj carriers, resulting from foreign exchange rate variations and some people viewed that the government do not have business doing such and questioned the significance when the nation is still; struggling with other “pressing challenges”.

How do you see this? I am yet to authenticate the N24 billion that people mentioned but for anyone to say the government has no business to involve in pilgrimage this is not correct because this is not the first time that the government will be doing such. It is part of the government’s social responsibility and of course the church to assist people. There are people who do not have the dreams of going to Jerusalem in their lives but if they are given support, they will not go there to curse Nigeria, they will; go there to pray for Nigeria. The first thing we need is prayer, it is prayer that changes things. If the government sponsors people to the holy land it is a blessing. From time immemorial people have been going on pilgrimage and the government has been supporting not only in Nigeria.

Again, pilgrimage is a spiritual journey and it has lots of benefits, I am a living testimony. Anytime you go to Jerusalem, you will witness and experience something remarkable. Let me share with you my first time visiting the Holy Land. I was paired with an old man in a room and on a Wednesday morning, the man said to me that we should go for breakfast and I said, ‘no’ that I usually wait upon God that particular day of the week. The man said he has a burden that he was to go for surgery but said when he comes back, he would go for the surgery. So, we prayed and when he came back to Nigeria, we went back to the hospital and he was told that there was no need for surgery again that the problem has disappeared. He invited me for the thanksgiving and celebration.

When the man’s daughter was getting married, the man insisted that I must be the one to preach. So, why would I not go back to Jerusalem and pray. Anyone that has gone on pilgrimage will know what they have to benefited and I can say that anywhere, I am a living testimony. Whomever does not know the meaning or does not want to accept that miracles happen, even in the Holy Land and everywhere, is on his own. But for us, we know there is power in going to Jerusalem and we will continue to experience it. Also, when you go on such a journey, it strengthens your faith. You will know that what you read in the scripture are not fables but are real things that happened at some point in time in the history of mankind.

A Nigerian preacher said there was no prayer she offered whenever she visited Jerusalem that was not answered. The question some asked was that do you have to go on pilgrimage for all your prayers to be answered?

No, God answers prayers everywhere but what we are saying is if God has blessed the land and commanded that people should observe pilgrimage, we should obey God. That we should visit where Jesus was born, where he grew up as a young man, where he died and where he resurrected. Israel is surrounded by 14 countries who are enemies and they still survive. The land is located in a desert but what they have can feed everybody and still have surplus, as they even export to the outside world. So, that is a blessed land and when God has blessed something, you cannot curse it. There are church leaders in the country who respond to their non-membership of CAN with the wave of hands and there are individuals even Christians who still describe the association with derogatory words as ‘Can of worms’, why do you think it is this way? Is it that they think the relevance or dignity of the body is in doubt? When people do not have their way, they can say anything.

What you call self-aggrandisement is what a church leader who says they should forget about CAN is exhibiting. Anybody that feels that the body of Christ is not recognised does not know what he is talking about. By the time he has problem, he will run back to CAN. The government, church and society recognise CAN. Any individual has the right to say whatever he or she likes to say but we know what we are doing, we know God is on our side and we will know we will continue to be the umbrella body of Christians in the nation and Lagos State. Last Saturday if you see the number of people that gathered at LAWNA Olorunda Ketu, you will know that what the person that says they should forget about CAN is saying is irrelevant. We will continue to bring people to the knowledge of Christ.

Some religious leaders have been accused of being part of Nigeria’s problem. How do you see this?

There are two types of ministers, there are ministers that call themselves and there are ministers that God called. If God called you, you will not be a problem to your nation and your church. But if you call yourself, definitely you want to satisfy your belly and that is the type of minister that will be involved in inimical activities that are injurious to the existence of our nation and the church. I would say that everyone should fear God and remember that one day you must give account of your stewardship. It is only the blessings of God that will last, anything that is not from God, we must know that we should not encourage such. We must not live in affluence at the detriment of other people.

There are Nigerians who think some faith leaders do not speak truth to power because they are on the payrolls of the government or some political leaders…

That is not correct. Some of the people saying this if investigated you will know that they have romanced government and officials secretly and they believe nobody knows what they have done. But you know that you can deceive me and I can deceive God but none of us can deceive God. On the last day we are going to take stock of our lives and the people you think will be in heaven may not be there because of what they have done on earth. God is a righteous judge and he is the only one that knows the heart of men and will judge accordingly.

It has been said that President Tinubu is surrounded by self-centered people. How do you see this?

That is not correct, the president is not new in that arena, he knows the kind of people he is working with and they know the kind of person they are working with. Anyone that is not doing well will be shown the way out. You saw what happened to the minister of wealth creation. That is to show that if you are not doing well, you will be forced to leave.

Nigerians are going through a lot following the almost daily increment in prices of food and services, with food trucks getting intercepted, with some surviving on begging; days ago, the Catholic Bishops and an Anglican Bishop voiced that the people are hungry, frustrated and can no longer be pacified. What is your view of the current situation?

There is no doubt things are tough for people, that is why we encourage churches and well-meaning Nigerians to offer help and be our brothers’ keepers. I do that and will continue to as long as I’m living. Whatever we have is not ours but entrusted in our care and when we die, we do not even know what will happen to whatever we have.

Let me say to you that what is happening in Nigeria is not limited to Nigeria there is a global economic recession. We must admit that and if you switch on you tv set you will see the reports of Japan, China, America, England etc. We know the prices of goods and services now. I slept in a hotel in New York. I paid 250 dollars without a meal nor complimentary breakfast, so what are we talking about?

We are not the worst off in this present quagmire. Nigeria is facing reality and we cannot continue to live a borrowed life it is what we have that we must spend and that is what Mr. President is trying to do. Yes, we see the pains the people are going through and we identify with them but we must exercise patience for Mr. President to fix the nation. It is very easy to destroy but to rebuild is not an easy task. Let us give the president more time and very soon we will come out of the woods and Nigeria will smile again. Let us use the period of Lent to pray for God to hearken to our cries and heal our land. Let us be our brother’s keeper.