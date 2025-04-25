Nigeria Lifters Shine At African Championship, Win 10 Gold

Share

Nigeria athletes at the 2025 African Senior Weight – lifting Championship showed class at the ongoing championship in Mauritius, winning 10 gold medals on the opening day while also securing four silver and one bronze medal to end the day with 15 medals.

Nigeria’s gold rush began yesterday with the Women’s 55kg through Onome Didih who lifted 92kg in the snatch and 111kg in the Clean & Jerk for a total lift of 203kg to claim all three gold medals at stake at the event in the morning session leaving her opponents to scramble for silver and bronze medals.

It was the same story in the women’s 59kg category as multiple African Champion and Common – wealth Games Queen, Rafiatu Lawal scooped another three gold medals with her 95kg lift in the snatch; 118kg in the Clean & Jerk and a total of 213kg lift.

It was Ruth Imoleayo Ayodele’s turn to shine in the women’s 64kg when she bagged another three gold medals in her class. She lifted 93kg in the Snatch and 120kg in the clean & jerk for a total 213kg lift to increase Nigeria’s gold haul.

In the men’s 73kg, Umoafia Joseph Edidiong also sparked winning a gold and two silver medals with his snatch lift of 147kg; 172kg in the Clean & Jerk and a total of 319kg.

