Nigeria Left Out As OPEC+ Countries Announce Increase In Oil Production

Eight members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) Saturday announced a sharp increase in oil production for the month of June.

The countries are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman. This obviously shows that Nigeria is not among the countries as it has not even met its OPEC quota for some months.

According to a statement by OPEC, the eight members of the oil cartel will implement a production adjustment of 411,000 barrels a day out of the ground, as in May, although the initial plan called for an increase of just 137,000 barrels.

OPEC said in a statement: “The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 May 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook.

“In view of the current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, and in accordance with the decision agreed upon on 5 December 2024 to start a gradual and flexible return of the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustments starting from 1 April 2025, the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 411 thousand barrels per day in June 2025 from May 2025 required production level.

“This is equivalent to three monthly increments as detailed in the table below. The gradual increases may be paused or reversed subject to evolving market conditions. This flexibility will allow the group to continue to support oil market stability. The eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate their compensation.

“The eight countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that were agreed to be monitored by the JMMC during its 53rd meeting held on April 3rd 2024. They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volume since January 2024.”

