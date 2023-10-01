Nigeria Learnt Nothing From Civil War –Adesola Macaulay

Prince Adesola Macauley, an octogenarian, is a journalist who reported on the Nigerian Civil War, and at one time the Public Relations Manager of the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA). His last public office was about 30 years ago when he served as Commissioner for Information in Lagos State, under military Governor Raji Rasaki. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he reminisces on Nigeria at 63, governance and the media

Nigeria is 63 years old today post-independence. What are your reminiscences about the country?

Well, some of us are lucky to be students when Nigeria got its independence, more so, when we had gone through the British rule and the independence, we were looking forward to came about. It was cheery news. Our expectations all over the world was that the sun was on the horizon on the giant of Africa.

So many countries in all parts of the world were looking up to our country to come out and lead the black race in all spheres of life. Unfortunately, the expectations were dampened by not only the challenges the country faced, but by the type of leadership that came about post-independence.

There were leaders like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello, the Sadauna of Sokoto, who, within their areas of suzerainty, led the regions for proper governance. I mean the foundation of what we enjoy today, especially in the South- West, was laid by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his Action Group Government, and many Nigerians were looking up to that kind of leadership. Misrule led to military intervention when we missed the road.

Things changed. Some of us never knew when anyone was a Hausa man, Ibo or Yoruba, rather, we saw ourselves as Nigerians, post-independence. Until things changed when politicians infused tribal inclination into our polity and that derailed us terribly. Nigeria, which was supposed to be a nation is no longer one, but a tribal enclave, unfortunately. That was when things started to go wrong.

At that period, there was the incursion of the military into the polity. How did you people receive this?

Well, frankly speaking it was a welcome development at the initial stage, because of the crisis that enveloped the whole country. There was the Tiv riots in Northern Nigeria at that time, as the precursor to Western Nigeria crisis. And when those particular events enveloped the country, it changed and allowed for military intervention.

Tell us more about the violence in Western Nigeria in particular?

I was a young reporter when the events of the war broke out in the country. The Action Group had its own crisis at the end of Jos meeting when Chief Ayo Rosiji, the then Secretary of the party, came back and there were ideological differences., in particular, which led to that crisis. There were those who believed there must be close association with the Northern People Congress (NPC), led by Sir Ahmadu Bello.

There were, however, some who believed in what they called something socialism which Chief Awolowo espoused then. That socialism was Chief Awolowo’s political leaning for the party and his own stand was that every region must develop on its own political path, without any interference from another region. Most unfortunate, as a young reporter, I covered operation ‘wet e,’ in Southern Nigeria, around 1966.

I was then under the late Chief Bisi Onabanjo at the Nigerian Tribune, and that actually covered as far as Fadeyi in Lagos, which was the end of Western Nigeria. The Federal Territory ended at Fadeyi and that was then the boundary. There was then a storey building where it was written ‘Welcome to Western Nigeria.’ and the thrust of that riot came from somewhere around Mushin.

What incident led to ‘Operation Wet e?’

Well, the state of emergency was declared by Tafawa Balewa’s government, following the division that took place in the party (Action Group), and the Western House of Assembly. There were those who formed NNDP, led by Chief Ladoke Akintola and Remi Fani-Kayode. And there were others like Chief DS Adegbenro.

So, there were virtually two premiers in Western Nigeria and as a result, Chief Adeleke Adedoyin, who was the Speaker of the House, convoked the Parliament, and with the aftermath of the violence that took place there, the Federal Government intervened and appointed Chief Majekodunmi as the administrator of Western Nigeria. That was the beginning of the conflagration in the country.

Where was Chief Awolowo in this instance?

Chief Awolowo and others were being tried for treasonable felony. Then there was the Justice GBA Coker inquiry which was designed to unearth some of the finances of Western Nigeria government. At the same time in the East, there was the Mr. Forster -Sutton inquiry which was probing Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Sir Clement Pleass was the governor of Eastern Nigeria while Sir John Rankine was the governor of Western Nigeria. After him Sir Adesoji Aderemi became the governor of Western Nigeria. It so happened that I covered the Civil War that followed.

What was the difference between Premier and Governor then?

The Premier was the representative of the Queen while the Governor was the head of government in all the regions of the country at that time. While Chief Awolowo was the Premier in Southern Nigeria, with headquarters in Ibadan, eastern Nigeria was headed by Zik and before he came there was Eyo Ita as head of government business and that returned to Eastern Nigeria.

What impact did the Civil War have on national unity and what role did the media play?

The Civil War played a divisive role that will never be forgotten. It widened the division in the country. The Easterners felt aggrieved about certain events that took place in the North, which they called the pogrom. This was the aftermath of the first coup. Led by Col Kaduna Ezeugo.

Then July came with the counter-coup, in which Adekunle Fajuyi and General Aguiyi Ironsi were killed. And it was like a tit for tat situation where the Northerners felt they were victims of the first coup and they wanted to take a revenge because of certain political changes and reorientation in the country when Ironsi became the Head of State. And we have never recovered from those events till today.

That led to the Civil War, but what was your experience as a journalist during the war, and who were you contemporaries?

Some of us found ourselves as the first set of journalists to cover the Civil War, which was the first of its kind in the country. We had Baba Chiroma, from New Nigerian; my humble self from Radio Nigeria, because I started a programme on radio, titled ‘Armed Forces Calling Home’, from the war front.

We also had Kagu Danbuwa who was from the Morning Post, later people like Segun Osoba, Sola Odunfa came in briefly from the Daily Times to the war front to do some reports, but we were the first set to go in. Baba Chiroma was killed, and Dan- buwa too, unfortunately he had just returned from a foreign course, and somehow, he lost his life in the war. Next, David Attah, who later became Chief Press Secretary to General Sani Abacha was there too.

He was at the Kaduna office of the NBC and later became the Managing Director of Plateau newspaper. Then we now found different propaganda machinery working for the various factions, you know, it is often said that the first casualty of every war is the truth. Disinformation came up and it became the tool used against the readership and listenership of the newspapers and radio stations respectively in various regions.

Partial censorship came in because you cannot publish anything without going through a sort of censorship by the military state in order not to jeopardize the operations in the various theatres of war. That was the major area in the media then. Those on the old Biafra side had their own propaganda machinery while those on the Nigeria or federal side had their own, and average Nigerians now found it difficult to know which one was the truth. But within the mixture of the propaganda from both sides, we were able to shift the wheat from the shaft.

Now, shortly after the war, the Head of the State, General Yakubu Gowon, announced there was No Victor, no Vanquished and came up with the three Rs. Would say that it was successfully executed?

Well, General Gowon tried in his own way to reinforce Nigerian unity at the end of the war. Look at what happened in Yugoslavia after their own war. They went their separate ways. But here, Gowon made sure there was cohesion, although schism appeared in certain areas, which some found it difficult to swallow or accept, and that is now manifested in certain things going on in Eastern Nigeria – the aftermath of that Civil War.

Are you referring to the outcome of the 2023 elections or shortly before then where you had IPOB and even the Labour Party?

Let’s distinguish the Labour Party from that because it has no ideological leaning with civil disobedience or insurrection. The aftermath of EndSARS gave room for what you now call obedience. The youths found an opportunity to vent their anger politically, to show that the time has come for them and they saw Peter Obi, maybe as an instrument for that.

IPOB and the Easter Nigerian Network and all those allied groups were those who still believe in the aftermath of the Civil War, that the Eastern Nigeria should be. However, Eastern Nigeria is not one hegemonic entity. You have Ijaws there, the Ogonis, Efik and Ibibio, besides the Igbo. So, within that context no particular tribe can dominate.

You will recall that Philip Effiong, an Efik man, was second in command to Col Chuku-emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and he later announced the capitulation of the group to the Federal Government. The events that forced them into being part of that Biafran region insurrection at that time. You will recall that Victor Banjo was also with the Biafran regime under Ojukwu.

So, when you look at it, the easterners, I don’t want to mention any specific tribe, certain reorientation has to emerge from that section of Nigeria. And that almost reflected itself in the last elections in which certain areas felt an element of domination wanted to come in from another part of the country.

So, post-2023 elections, or 63 years after independence, would you say Nigeria has learnt any lesson from the Civil War?

We have not learnt any lesson. I am sorry to say. As a young man I saw it all. In a few months, I will be 80 years old. So, this is not the time to tell lies or placate anybody. We have not learnt anything from the Civil War.

Why did you say so, Sir?

Look at the crop of politicians that are leading this country. Look at the extent they have destroyed the economy of this country. The system inherited from the British has evaporated completely. They have killed industries that used to provide employment for Nigerian youths. These are the consequences of this Japa phenomenon. Nigerians have brains and they are being utilized across the world.

I cannot imagine a situation where people are trekking through the Sahara Desert, risking death in the Mediterranean Sea because they want to cross to Europe. Government is not looking at what is propelling them. Is it the type of education we give to them- one that does now propagate brawn. You will look at the people who said they studied computer science but they have not seen a computer, but only read about it in the books.

How would you reflect the kind of economy we had then, the industries and the rest?

It was a buoyant economy, such that Nigeria at one point paid off the salaries of civil servants in one of the African countries. The Nigerian manufacturing sector was one of the best, as we had Oregun Industrial Estate, Ikeja, Ogba, Ilupeju, Kaduna and several other industrial estates. But all of a sudden, everything has closed down.

I will tell you why. One of the life wires of industries is electricity. It is shameful that a country as large as Nigeria is producing just 2, 000 megawatts of power supply, the highest 6,000 for a population of over 200 million. What does that offer you?

Yet there are Nigerians who are brains and are prepared to organize electricity in the proper perspective, but because there was no government interest, they failed to allow it to work. I worked in NEPA Public Relations for about 10 years, and we had some of the best Nigerian engineers at the helm of affairs.

There were no expatriates, and when outsiders picked Nigerian engineers from NEPA they become top of the world, so why is it that we cannot encourage our own people? For instance, look at Aliko Dangote employing thousands of Indians when there are millions of Nigerians looking for jobs. Is that a way to run a country? He brought in thousands of Indians into his industrial complex and refinery and Nigerian young engineers who can be encouraged to come and work are left out.

Given your background as a former manager in NEPA and the position of energy in our industrial development, what is the way forward for Nigeria in the power sector?

Look, while Nigeria is generating 6,000 megawatts, maximum, South Africa is generating 60,000 for a population of 59 million. Look, every region or state should be allowed to generate its own power, that is basic for development in every country. There must not be any restriction, legal or otherwise.

The license should be issued to the states. If Oyo State wants to generate 5,000 megawatts, it should be allowed to do so, if it can afford it. The national grid should be decentralized. It is a major problem. In the last few weeks, we have experienced a total collapse of a national grid more than three times- some- thing that never happened when I was in NEPA many years ago.

As a journalist, in view of media’s role as watchdog for good governance, how would you assess the performance of the Nigerian media in the last 63 years?

The media has grown. It has made constructive growth in the development of this country. The Nigerian media was part of the fight for independence and even after that it continued to hold the country together through its reportage. Besides, it has continued to hold the government accountable to the people.

The media was also part of the fight for democracy especially during the military rule where Nigeria had to fight for the return to constitutional democracy in 1999. Media men have been in government and participated in governance, and those who were there developed their areas of operation. Chief Bisi Onabanjo was there as governor of Ogun State. Alhaji Lateef Jakande was also there as Lagos State governor and later Segun Osoba was also governor of Ogun State.

I also served as Commissioner for Information in Lagos State. We played a prominent role and established iconoclastic projects till date. They were, however, in the minority and could not make significant influence because of the polluted polity and the characters they worked with. You know that some rose from thuggery to become politicians and that is the major problem we have. So, because they were lacking in certain values and cultures, the tendency was to grab, grab and grab.

How can you work for only five years and give yourself a huge pension when somebody who has been in civil service has to work for 30 years? Another thing that worked in the early 60s was the fact that Nigeria had a National Plan. The Federal Government and some states had what we called plans- covering 10 years, 20 years or 30 years. Right now, there is nothing like that in this country.

Even these politicians, how many of them had manifestos before the election and how many Nigerians saw them? Do they even implement it?

We don’t have leaders again. I am sorry to say, when a country is ruled by different characters, and characters without characters, it can be very disturbing. As Nigerians, when we travel abroad, as soon as they see that green passport, we become like lepers. The immigration officer will just say ‘go and stand there.’

Certain experiences we have had make some of us not want to travel again, because as soon as they see the Nigerian passport, it’s like they have seen a criminal. And what caused it? It is the kind of leadership we breed that portrays Nigeria as what they are not. Look at those countries that had independence with Nigeria at the same time. Look at where they are today. It is indeed very disappointing.