Nigeria Leads W’Africa In Climate Commitment, Eyes Investment Boost At COP30

Nigeria has emerged as West Africa’s climate action leader following its submission of the region’s first Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This milestone comes as Vice President Kashim Shettima prepares to unveil Nigeria’s Green Transition Roadmap to world leaders, a move expected to translate the nation’s climate pledges into concrete investments and sustainable projects.

According to Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwoccha, the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr. Tenioye Majekodunmi, disclosed this in an interview with journalists ahead of the opening of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) in Belém, Brazil.

Majekodunmi described Nigeria’s pioneering submission as a strategic advantage that positions the country to attract substantial climate investments and global partnerships.

“This is the implementation COP we’ve all been waiting for,” she said. “COP30 is particularly important for Nigeria because of the momentum we’ve gathered over the last few months—beginning with our NDC 3.0 submission, which makes us the first West African nation to do so. This is a turning point for Nigeria.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s priorities at COP30, Majekodunmi said the focus will be on converting the deliverables in the NDC 3.0 into pipeline projects, partnerships, and pay-for-performance mechanisms that yield tangible results.

She added that the recent approval of the National Carbon Market Framework and the operationalisation of the National Climate Change Fund reflect Nigeria’s readiness for high-integrity carbon investments that deliver real mitigation and community benefits.

“Belem gives us the right global matchmaking platform,” she noted. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Majekodunmi also revealed that Nigeria will leverage the summit to strengthen South–South cooperation, particularly through collaboration between the Amazon, Congo, and Guinea forest regions, building on Brazil’s forest protection initiatives.

“This has never happened before. The Belem agenda offers a unique chance to deepen our forest dialogue and enhance regional resilience,” she said.

In his remarks, Stanley Nkwoccha said Nigeria’s participation at COP30 underscores the nation’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Accord, and particularly Goal 13, which focuses on climate action.

“For us as a country, this is not just about pledges, it’s about action. Nigeria is demonstrating that climate leadership and sustainable growth can go hand in hand,” he stated.