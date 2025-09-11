Nigeria Leads In Responsible AI Adoption, Zoho Report Reveals

Zoho, a global technology company, has released a new research, which revealed that Nigerian businesses are setting a global standard in balancing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption with robust privacy protection.

The study titled ‘The AI Privacy Equation: The Nigerian Model of Responsible AI Adoption’ was conducted by Arion Research on behalf of Zoho. The company also said that it saw a customer growth of 75 per cent in 2024 in Nigeria, one of its key markets in the African region.

The announcements were made by the Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, on the sidelines of Zoholics Nigeria, the company’s annual user conference held in Lagos. “We continue to invest in Nigeria as businesses here accelerate their adoption of technology to grow and scale.

The latest study around AI and Privacy proves that Nigerian businesses are leading the way in responsible AI adoption, as they temper the new technology with privacy measures. This mirrors Zoho’s philosophy of building contextual and privacy-first AI models that can help businesses realise tangible benefits.

We infuse our AI solutions, from conversational and prescriptive to agentic and generative with business context so that it can provide organisations with decision intelligence,” Ogundare said. The report, which surveyed 386 respondents in Nigeria, revealed that 93 per cent of Nigerian organisations have already begun their AI journey, with 31 per cent achieving advanced AI integration across the organisation, and 26.5 per cent implementing AI across multiple departments.

This indicates that more than half of Nigerian businesses have moved from an experimental phase to operational deployment of AI. Furthermore, 84% of the respondents report strengthening privacy measures since implementing AI, with 66 per cent describing these improvements as significant.

“The widespread adoption is being driven by executive commitment at the highest levels. “More than half of the respondents occupy CEO or executive roles, and this leadership-driven approach is accelerating adoption and moving companies quickly from pilots to full-scale deployment.

“The study found that Nigerian businesses are not just adopting AI, they are embedding it responsibly. 94 per cent of organisations now have a dedicated privacy officer or team, a figure well above global averages. “In fact, 40 per cent of the organisations allocate more than 30% of their IT budgets specifically to privacy protection, reflecting the belief that strong governance is a competitive advantage rather than constraint.

“The financial sector is pioneering the balance between innovation and compliance, representing 29% of the respondents. Their top AI use cases for them include customer service automation (49%), software development and enhancement (46%), and marketing optimisation (32%), each implemented with privacy-by-design principles at the core,” Ogundare said.

While the lack of technical expertise is cited as the topmost barrier by 37 per cent of the businesses, privacy and security concerns were the next biggest challenge, cited by 35 per cent of the respondents. Skills development is, therefore, a defining feature of the Nigerian model, with 69 per cent of organisations prioritising data analysis and interpretation skills, 53 per cent emphasising on AI literacy, and 40 per cent of organisations investing in prompt engineering skills for generative AI tools.

The report noted that Nigerian organisations recognise that AI success depends more on human capability development than technology acquisition. Nearly 65 per cent of organisations say regulatory consciousness has increased since the introduction of Nigeria’s Data Protection Act.

Companies are conducting regular privacy audits of AI systems (57%), implementing data minimisation practices for AI training (57%), and requiring explainability of AI decisions (52%). This proactive governance positions Nigerian businesses not only for domestic compliance but also for competitiveness in international markets.

The findings highlight a uniquely Nigerian blueprint for responsible AI adoption, one that integrates executive leadership, privacy-first approaches, skills-focused development, customer-centric approach, and regulatory readiness.

By embedding these elements into their digital transformation strategies, Nigerian businesses are demonstrating that AI innovation and privacy protection can advance hand in hand, creating both trust and long-term competitive advantage. “The Nigerian model challenges the conventional wisdom that AI adoption requires privacy trade-offs, said Michael Fauscette, CEO & Chief Analyst, Arion Research LLC.

“When 84 per cent of organisations strengthen their privacy measures through AI implementation rather than weakening them, it demonstrates that privacy-conscious design can actually enhance AI outcomes. Nigerian businesses are proving that robust governance isn’t a constraint on innovation, it’s a competitive advantage that builds customer trust and creates sustainable AI implementations,” he added.