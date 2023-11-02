Nigeria Leads In OPEC Oil Supply Surge In October 2023 – Bloomberg Survey

Nigeria’s increased crude oil production had led to the rise in OPEC oil production for October 2023, a Bloomberg survey has disclosed.

The report seen by the New Telegraph on Thursday stated that Nigeria led in the surge in oil production among member countries of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in October 2023.

Nigeria’s crude supply in October increased by 60,000 barrels per day, totalling 1.49 million barrels per day. This is the highest production level in about two years.

Bloomberg’s survey report showed that OPEC summatively supplied an average of 28.08 million barrels per day in October, an increase of about 50,000 barrels per day compared to September 2023.

The report specifically stated that Nigeria led this surge in production, followed by Congo, Gabon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.

According to the report, most African members of OPEC slightly increased their crude oil output during October.

The survey reported that while African OPEC members increased production in October, there was fractional underproduction by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Libya, which undermined the overall upsurge.