Nigeria Leads Africa With N1.9trn Wheat Import From Russia, Canada

Russia and Canada are competing to export 2.3 million tonnes of wheat worth N1.9 trillion ($1.25 billion) to Nigeria before the end of the year.

Findings revealed that imports from Canada would be 900, 000 tonne valued at $489 million, while orders from Russia is 1.4 million tonnes ($760 million) as producers of bread, biscuits and other related wheat products prefer cheaper varieties of the grain from Russia.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Nigeria has emerged as the leading African destination for Russian wheat, with import in the first quarter of 2025 reached 262,000 metric tonnes and 580,000 tonnes in May 2025.

The USDA reports indicated that Nigeria was the biggest buyer in the West African region with a forecast to become the seventh largest global importer of wheat in 2025-26 at 6.4 million tonnes.

This month, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position explained that five ships arrived at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port, Apapa with 270, 707 tonnes valued at $147 million, saying that Effy N has arrived with 53,000 tonnes; Silhouette Island, 55,000 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 56, 570 tonnes: Tegal, 53, 276 tonnes and Desert Diamond, 52, 861 tonnes.

It explained: “Nigeria has a robust milling industry that blends lower priced wheat from the European Union and Black Sea regions with higher quality wheat from Canada and the United States.

This flour is used to satisfy growing consumer demand for bread, cakes and biscuits.”

Also, the Federal Center for Evaluation of Safety and Quality of Agribusiness Products said that the surge in imports from Russia was largely fueled by Nigeria, Kenya, and Sudan, stressing tgqt Nigeria leads with 6.25 million tonnes, ranking as the seventh-largest wheat importer globally.

Kenya followed with 2.6 million tonnes, maintaining its position as the second-largest importer in sub-Saharan Africa—having overtaken Sudan in the previous year.

The centre noted that SubSaharan Africa had reached a record high in wheat imports, surpassing 30 million tonnes for the first time in the 2024/2025 season, marking a 7 per cent increase from the previous year.

Meanwhile, USDA in its forecast said that Nigeria was expecting to harvest 135,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2025/2026 season, adding the expectation represents a 13 per cent increase from the previous season’s 120,000 tonnes, driven by improved yields and an expansion of cultivated land.

The USDA attributed the positive outlook to an expected 7 per cent rise in yields, reaching 1.2 tonnes per hectare due to the adoption of improved seed varieties.

It stressed that the total area dedicated to wheat cultivation is set to expand to 115,000 hectares, 15,000 hectares more than the previous season.

Recalled that in May, 416,161 tonnes of the grain were discharged at ABTL, GDNL, Standard Flour Mills (SFM) and Josepdam terminals from four vessels.

According to the shipping data ABTL moored Desert Glory with 53,785 tonnes; Ton Hill, 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes, San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes, CL Jiangmen, 24,000 tonnes.

Also, GDNL received Shanghai Eagle laden with 40,400 tonnes, Serenity, 34,513 tonnes, while SFM berthed Malteza with 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes.

Also at Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam took delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively.

Recall that in February six vessels also berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export.

Of the imports to Lagos Port, NPA’s shipping data revealed that Unity Discovery with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes offloaded the grain at ABTL.

Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.