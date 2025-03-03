Nigeria Leads Africa In UNESCO’s 2005 Culture Convention

Share

Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Peter Okebukola on Monday disclosed that Nigeria has emerged one of the frontrunners in Africa for the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of UNESCO’s 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday Okebukola, who is the Director of Institute for African Culture and International Understanding (IACIU) disclosed this while speaking during a symposium held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He emphasised Nigeria’s significant role in championing cultural diversity across the continent.

According to him, “Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage is a testament to the strength and resilience of our people.

“As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2005 UNESCO Culture Convention, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting and promoting the diversity of cultural expressions in Nigeria and beyond.”

Okebukola further said that “the 20th anniversary of the 2005 UNESCO Culture Convention is a momentous occasion for Nigeria and the entire African continent.

“We call on all stakeholders to join hands in our collective efforts to safeguard and promote cultural diversity for the benefit of present and future generations”, he added.

The statement explained that the first in the series of quarterly high-level symposia was successfully implemented on Monday by the Institute for African Culture and International Understanding (IACIU), a UNESCO category 2 institute at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta. Ogun state.

According to it, the chairman of the high-level symposium, Idowu Olagunju, Secretary General of the National Commission for UNESCO, highlighted the important role the 2005 convention has played over the past 20 years in bolstering the diversity of cultural expressions, especially within the framework of the SDGs.

It added that the special guest of honour, Mary Khimulu, who was Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, applauded IACIU for its leadership role in implementing the provisions of the 2005 convention in Nigeria.

Speakers at the high-level symposium included Yemisi Olaleye (University of Ibadan), Loveline Nwachuku (IACIU); Thankgod James (Rivers State University) Oluwatosin Emmanuel Akinsuroju (Federal University Oye-Ekiti), Ambassador Adebola Labiran (IACIU); Oluwaseyi Mattew Abioye (Landmark University) and Edem Peters (University of Port Harcourt).

The communique of the symposium emphasised the need to begin cultural protection and promotion from home, highlighting the role of parents and for better public awareness of the provision of the convention, especially among the youth and in the rural areas.

According to it, “It would be recalled that on February 14, 2025, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Nigeria unveiled the first of the books marking the 20th anniversary of the convention, authored by 48 Nigerian scholars and edited by Peter Okebukola.

“The book titled Cultural Odyssey: 20 Years of Implementation of UNESCO’s 2005 Convention in Nigeria offers a comprehensive overview of Nigeria’s progress in implementing the convention, its impact on the cultural landscape, and a reflection on the lessons learned throughout the two decades.

It added that Nigeria’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Hajo Sani, was applauded by her colleague ambassadors for the trailblazing effort of Nigeria.

According to it, over the past two decades, Nigeria has been at the forefront of implementing the Convention’s principles, leveraging its vibrant cultural industries, including music, film, literature, and arts, to showcase the nation’s creative prowess on the global stage.

“Other events lined up for the year-long celebration in Nigeria include vibrant carnivals showcasing Nigeria’s cultural wealth, national exhibitions highlighting the creative industries and art exhibitions featuring works that celebrate cultural diversity.

“There will also be panel discussions with cultural experts, policymakers, and community leaders on the importance of cultural diversity in sustainable development.

“Also lined up for the year are capacity-building workshops and seminars for artists, cultural practitioners, and educators on best practices for preserving and promoting cultural expressions.

“There will also be special programmes aimed at involving young people in cultural preservation and promotion initiatives, fostering a new generation of cultural ambassadors.”

