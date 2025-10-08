New Telegraph

October 8, 2025
Nigeria Launches Vaccination Campaign To Protect 106m Children

Nigeria is rolling out one of the largest integrated vaccination campaigns in its history, aiming to protect around 106 million children against measles, rubella, and poliomyelitis, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In a statement, it was disclosed that the nationwide initiative will combine multiple vaccines and child health services in a single drive, ensuring efficient delivery to children across the country.

The campaign targets children aged 0–14 years for measles and rubella, and those aged 0–59 months for polio. It will be implemented in two phases: Phase 1, launching today, covers 20 high-risk northern states and Oyo in the southwest; Phase 2 begins in January 2026 and will be expanded to the remaining southern states.

To reach every community, health workers will deliver services through fixed posts, temporary outreach points, and house-tohouse “sweep teams,” ensuring that even children in the most remote and underserved areas are reached.

In addition to measles rubella and polio vaccines, the campaign integrates routine immunization and other essential child health services, including treatment for neglected tropical diseases and seasonal malaria chemoprevention in high-risk areas.

