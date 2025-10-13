Nigeria Launches Net Zero Nature Project To Combat Climate Change

Nigeria has launched the Net-Zero Nature-Positive Project (NZNP) to address climate change challenges and achieve its net-zero emissions target by 2060. The project aligns with the country’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Speaking at the NZNP inception workshop held on Monday in Abuja, the director of Forestry, Federal Ministry of Environment, Halima Bawa-Bwari, in her opening remarks, noted that the Project marks a pivotal moment in our collective journey toward a future that is not only climate-resilient but also rich in biodiversity and inclusive in its development.

“Climate change and biodiversity loss are no longer distant threats; they are realities that affect our communities, our ecosystems, and our economy. The NZNP project offers us a unique opportunity to address these challenges in an integrated and transformative way.”

The director noted that Nigeria’s commitment to a net-zero, nature-positive future is not just aspirational; it is grounded in action from updating the newly submitted Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to reflect more ambitious climate targets, and actively investing in nature-based solutions that deliver both mitigation and adaptation benefits.

” Our efforts should go beyond emissions reduction. This programme represents a powerful platform to accelerate those efforts. Through the NZNP project, Nigeria will strengthen institutional coordination, boost biodiversity, restore degraded ecosystems, and unlock investment pipelines that prioritise nature-positive, low-carbon development.”

She informed that the initiative places social equity at its core, ensuring that women, youth, and indigenous communities are not only protected but also empowered.

“In the realm of biodiversity conservation, Nigeria has made significant strides. We are home to over 17 National Parks, 1,129 Forest Reserves, and numerous Game Reserves, Wildlife Sanctuaries, and Ramsar Sites, each playing a vital role in preserving our rich ecosystems. We are working to restore degraded lands, protect endangered species, and strengthen the management of protected areas.”

” We are also embracing innovation, leveraging mapping technologies to monitor deforestation and land use changes, while integrating conservation data into national planning frameworks. These efforts are not only about protecting nature, they are about securing livelihoods, promoting sustainable development, and ensuring that future generations inherit a thriving natural heritage.”

The UNDP residents representatives in Nigeria, Elsie G. Attafuah stated that, beyond the launch a project, it ignites a movement that reflects Nigeria’s bold commitments to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2060 and to conserve 30 percent of our land and marine ecosystems by 2030.

“Climate Change is already disrupting lives and livelihoods, biodiversity loss is accelerating, and vulnerable communities are bearing the heaviest burdens. The Niger Delta, especially Rivers State and Bayelsa stands at the frontlines of these challenges.

“This region is rich in biodiversity and natural wealth: vast mangrove forests, freshwater swamps, creeks, and rivers that support millions of people. Yet, it has also endured decades of pollution, environmental degradation, and the devastating impacts of climate change.

“The Net Zero Nature Positive Project offers us a chance to reverse this trajectory.”

“Through this project, we will:

Work with state governments in Rivers and Bayelsa to integrate net-zero and nature-positive strategies into development planning. Support communities to champion restoration efforts that reflect cultural values and local wisdom.

He harp on the need to collaborate with the private sector, especially those operating in the Niger Delta, to embed environmental accountability and to channel investment toward green growth.

“For the people of Rivers and Bayelsa, this initiative will mean: healthier ecosystems, restored wetlands and mangroves that protect against flooding, new opportunities for green jobs, and stronger community resilience against climate shocks.”

UNDP, reaffirms its commitment to working side by side with partners, the Federal Ministry of Environment, UNEP, the GEF, State governments, and local stakeholders to ensure this project delivers not just on global indicators, but also on the daily realities of farmers, fisherfolk, market women, youth entrepreneurs, and community custodians of nature.

“Let us remember that this is about people. It is about restoring dignity to communities long burdened by environmental loss. It is about turning today’s crises into tomorrow’s opportunities. And it is about ensuring that the Niger Delta, once defined by its challenges, becomes a beacon of resilience, innovation, and sustainability.”

The director, planning, research and statistics and GEF operational focal points, Federal Ministry of Environment, Aneke Agnes Nkechi informed that the Net-Zero Nature-Positive (NZNP) Accelerator is one of the 11 Integrated Program under GEF-8 cycle which is aimed to accelerate the implementation of nature-positive and net-zero pathways by investing in nature and new technologies.

“Today marks a significant step in our collective journey towards Nigeria’s transition to a Net Zero and Nature Positive future by promoting ecosystem restoration, expanding access to clean energy and de-risking sustainable investments, the project will also support Nigeria’s vision in achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Nature Positive Commitment by 2030 and Net Zero emission target by 2026.”

She laments that the threat of climate change and the loss of biodiversity are internally connected. “Scientifically, it has been proved that biodiversity loss and nature crises are heightened by climate change, which also compromises ecosystem’s ability to adapt to and mitigate these changes.”

Nigeria is among the 12 pioneering countries leading this initiative. With the support of GEF and UNDP.