Nigeria Laughing Stock In International Community – Imasuangbon

A popular philanthropist and governorship aspirant in Edo State, Barrister Kenneth Imasuangbon, has said that Nigeria has become a laughing stock in the international community, decrying the state of Nigerian security and economy.

He warned that the country is losing global respect as a result of the situation.

Imasuangbon, who turned 59 weekend, said the level of insecurity in Nigeria has become a national embarrassment.

“The world is laughing at us. Foreign news headlines mock our pain. We are now seen as a country of chaos, a land where life has little value,” he said, visibly upset.

He lamented that the impact of insecurity goes beyond lives lost. “This crisis is driving investors away. People don’t put money where they can be killed. The result is joblessness, poverty, and economic collapse. Every gunshot fired by a bandit kills not just a person but also a business idea,” he said.

The educationist said that as a patriotic Nigerian, he cannot stay silent while the country drifts further into darkness.

“At 59, I should be talking about building legacies. But how can we build when nothing is standing? Roads are unsafe, schools are closing, and farmers are scared to go to their fields. What kind of country is this?” he asked.

He urged the federal government to act quickly and decisively. “We need leaders who care, not ones who give excuses, not leaders who are only concerned about elections. Nigerians are dying, businesses are dying, and hope is dying. President Tinubu must wake up. This is not what we voted for,” he said.

Imasuangbon concluded by calling on citizens to remain united and demand accountability. “We must not allow silence to destroy us. If leaders fail, the people must rise. This is our country. We must fight to make it better.”

