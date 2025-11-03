Nigeria Lags Behind In Environmental Cleanliness, Says Obembe

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of “Clean N Classy”, a cleaning, pest control, and facility management services outfit, Mr Olumide Obembe, has declared that Nigeria still has a very long way to go in the area of cleanliness and clean environment, urging the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to aggressively sensitive Nigerians on the importance of cleanliness to the Nation’s health status.

Flanked by the Ibadan City Manager of the organization, Adewole Adeyanju, the CEO said this at the weekend, while addressing journalists during an event to commemorate the first anniversary of the company’s Ibadan branch held at its Oluyole office.

While stressing that the Federal Government needed to create an enabling environment for collaboration with private sector to achieve a very clean and healthy environment, Obembe said the Nigeria needed to up her game in ensuring a clean environment as it obtains in many other countries of the world.