‘Nigeria Lacking In Energy Amid Abundance’

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy, Tony Attah, has described Nigeria as a land of energy abundance but energy poverty.

He decried that despite possessing over 37 billion barrels of oil and 210 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas, the country still struggles with widespread energy deprivation.

He pleaded with Nigeria to leverage its vast natural gas reserves as a transition and destination fuel to drive inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, and energy security across Africa. He urged Africa to “decarbonise without deindustrialising, and transition without exclusion” and warned that the continent must pursue energy justice that fits its realities.

He spoke while delivering the keynote address at the 2025 Africa Energy Conference organised by the Lagos Business School (LBS) Energy Club and the MBA Careers and Placement Unit. The theme of the summit was: “Powering Nigeria: Advancing Inclusive Energy Security for Sustainable Growth.” Attah said: “Over 85 million Nigerians lack access to electricity.

Energy poverty is not just inconvenient, it is lethal. It kills education, health, innovation, and dreams. “Africa’s energy future must be built by Africans, for Africans, and with home-grown solutions,” he said. The future is not something we enter; it is something we create.”